'My Mood Was Ruined': Indian Creator Misses One Thing On Japan's Bullet Train

Travelling on Japan's bullet train is an experience in itself. From automatic doors to clean seating areas and modern bathrooms, the train offers several features that may surprise first-time visitors.

Content creator Harshita Gupta recently shared a video giving viewers a look inside the train, including its bathroom facilities. In her usual funny style, she also pointed out a few things that were different from what passengers often see on Indian trains.

Harshita began by showing the seating area inside the train. Pointing towards the doors, she said, "Look at this chair car. The doors open just by sensing your presence. No touching, no touching."

She was also surprised by the smell near the seats close to the doors. "For the first time, instead of a bad smell near the door, I can smell a fragrance," she said.

She then joked about missing the familiar sounds of Indian train journeys. "My ears were longing to hear 'Chai, chai!' But nobody came, guys. My mood was ruined," Harshita said.

The most interesting part of the video came when Harshita took viewers inside the bathroom. She mentioned that the train can travel at speeds of up to 285 kilometres per hour before showing the facilities.

"I'll show you the arrangements for using the toilet on this train that runs at 285 kilometres per hour. Come along, guys," she said.

Inside, she pointed out a small seat where parents can place their babies while using the bathroom. "If you have a baby, you can put them here," she added. She then showed the controls for the water-washing function. "We're not talking about the pressure in your intestines here. We're talking about the pressure of the water flow," she joked.

She also showed the flush and added, in her humorous style, "You press the flush, and your poop disappears inside. Amazing!"

Harshita also gave viewers a look at the station, which she found unusually quiet. She joked about the absence of food vendors who are a familiar sight at many Indian railway stations. "This is such a quiet and lonely station. Nobody came to sell samosas, nobody came to sell pakoras. It's just you and your Amelia," she said.

She ended the video with a final joke, "It's always lonely at the top."

What do you think about this video? Tell us in the comments!