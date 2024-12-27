Mumbai Hotel Asks Guest To Pay Rs 2500 Plus Taxes For Coffee Stains On Linen, Internet Divided

A video going viral on Reddit shows hotel staff asking the guest to pay "Rs 2500 plus taxes" for coffee stains on the linen sheet and one pillow. In the clip by Redditor @EnlightendSatan, the guest can be seen negotiating with the hotel staff for the damage. The staff argues that the guest needs to pay for the damaged linen since the stains cannot come off. On the other hand, the guest urges them to attempt to clean the stains and also offers to get them cleaned himself and return the items.

The staff and the guest also argued about the degree of damage, with the guest saying "Only a few drops of coffee" while the staff said the spillage was quite significant.

"I spilt coffee on linen and they're charging me 2500+taxes and saying it's damage to property @IHG hotel, what should I do," read the caption.

Watch the full video here:

The post left the internet divided with several calling it "damage" to property while others claiming hotels in general do not ask for such charges.

"Have spilled coffee a couple of times. Never been charged," a Redditor shared.

Another commented, "Good 4-star hotels let it go. Customer is more important than a bedsheet and cushion covers."

A user shared their experience, saying, "I was fined in a hotel for ruining a napkin."

Also Read: US Millionaire Bryan Johnson Discovers Bengaluru Hotel Selling "Clean Air As A Service"

A Redditor who claims to be a hotelier, said, "Hotelier here, there's more to it than whatever OP is claiming to be. Any 4-5 star, even 3-star properties don't penalise guests for damaging room supplies since the room revenue more than makes up for petty stuff like that. The linens anyway go through it's life cycle all the time and have it in bulk. Could be a history with the hotel."

Another Redditor shared, "I stayed at one of the Taj hotels and dropped tea on the linen. They didn't charge me for it and just changed it for me when I asked them to."

One wrote, "This is definitely considered as damage to the property. I am sure in their Terms and Conditions, they have a clause saying you need to pay if you cause any damage to the property. Especially considering that it is a proper hotel and not some guest house/lodge, they will have this covered in the Terms and Conditions."