Mouni Roy's Edinburgh Vacation Was All About Book Shopping, Good Food And More - See Pics

Mouni Roy is currently in Edinburgh, Scotland, to shoot for her upcoming film 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'. Amid a hectic work schedule, the actress shared glimpses from her "off day" on Instagram. The opening frame featured Mouni posing in front of the Central Library. Next, she was seen enjoying roasted green peppers and a side of a baked cheese dish. She also shared a few glimpses of herself roaming the streets of Edinburgh. Her next stop was the gym, where she worked out in preparation for her role in the film. Mouni wrapped up her day with book shopping and a comedy show at a club. In the caption, Mouni wrote, "Off day = new books + good food + comedy club + exercise + dance rehearsals & my best friend!"

Earlier, Mouni Roy shared more pictures from her Edinburgh travel diaries on Instagram. In the first two snaps, the actress was seen wearing a chic bodycon dress. This was followed by a glimpse of Scotland's lush green landscape. We also saw Mouni soaking up the sun at an outdoor pizza cafe strolling through the streets, posing outside a bookshop, and enjoying time in what appeared to be a peaceful garden.

One sweet picture featured Mouni Roy sharing a warm hug with her co-star Mrunal Thakur. And the final shot? Mouni posed with her back to the camera, facing the majestic Edinburgh Castle - yes, the one featured in 'Mission: Impossible'.

We look forward to seeing more travel updates from Mouni Roy.