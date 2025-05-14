5 Indian Destinations That Will Make You Feel Like You're In A Foreign Country



Travelling to a foreign country is always thrilling, offering new experiences and perspectives. But imagine if you could fulfil these desires without a visa and hefty expenses? You'll be surprised to know that India has several places that resemble some of the world's most famous destinations. Think of places like Switzerland, Amsterdam and Spain! Yes, you can experience similar vibes in your beloved country. So, if you've been wanting to visit a foreign country, how about considering these five places in India instead? Intrigued to know what these are? Read on to find out!

Also Read: This Indian Hotel Has Topped A Global List Of "One Of A Kind" Hotels

Here Are 5 Indian Destinations That Feel International:

1. Khajjiar, Himachal Pradesh

Khajjiar is often referred to as 'Mini Switzerland of India'. Located in the Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh, this hill station is surrounded by majestic mountains and lush greenery. You'll also get to see lots of tall pine trees and a beautiful lake, which is located right at the centre of the hill station. It is super calm and peaceful and will make you feel like you're really in Switzerland.

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Gulmarg, Kashmir

If you don't enjoy being in the snow, then Gulmarg in Kashmir might not be for you, but if you do, it's an ideal place to visit. The town offers picturesque landscapes featuring snow-capped Himalayas and diverse flora. It also has several ski resorts, making it a popular destination for tourists. When here, do not forget to hop on the cable cars that will provide you with Switzerland-like views.

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Alleppey Backwaters, Kerala

Have you been wanting to visit Venice but are unable to do so? No worries! Simply head to the Alleppey Backwaters in Kerala. It's a place where life moves at a slower pace and provides a break from the hustle and bustle of city life. The houseboat cruises and winding canals will make you feel like you're truly in Venice.

4. Andaman Islands

Andaman Islands are a great option for those who love the beach. With soft white sand, turquoise waters and vibrant marine life, the islands offer a tropical charm similar to Spain's. The best part? They have fewer tourists compared to Spain, which means you can enjoy a similar vibe without the crowds and at a lower cost.

Also Read: How To Travel Without A Plan And Still Have The Best Time

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Srinagar, J&K

Srinagar will transport you straight to Amsterdam's Keukenhof gardens in spring. It's home to Asia's largest tulip garden, where thousands of colourful flowers bloom in every direction. So, why spend money and go through the hassle of travelling to Amsterdam? Pack your bags and head to Srinagar's beautiful tulip gardens. Trust us, you'll be in awe of this place's beauty.

Which of these destinations are you planning to visit first? Tell us in the comments below!