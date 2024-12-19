'Mind Your Business': Tourists Argue After Being Asked To Use Dustbin In Nainital

Viral video shows tourists arguing after asked to throw trash in a dustbin.

December in India is perfect for vacations, whether you're soaking up the sun on a beach or bundling up in the mountains. But let's be real - tourists often get called out for messing things up with trash, pollution and traffic in places that should be peaceful. A viral Instagram video with over 4.8 million views is highlighting this issue. In the clip, posted by sisters Shinjini Sengupta and Udita Basu, they confront tourists who allegedly refused to use a dustbin. "This is how most tourists treat mountains," the video text reads.

Detailing the incident, Sengupta wrote, "This is Lovers' Point, Nainital, 14th December, 15:00. These people cut a birthday cake and threw the tissue papers on the road. Next, they threw the cake's bag."

When asked to throw the trash in a bin, Sengupta said their intervention was dismissed. She wrote, "My sister intervened, asking them politely to throw it in the dustbin. The lady in red claimed there was no dustbin. The shopkeeper then approached her with the same request, mentioning that police fine people for littering."

After further insistence, the family started quarrelling with the sisters. "The guy (their driver) then picked up the plastic bag and threw it into the adjacent valley. Ab cake ke box ke liye my sister told them again. That's when the situation escalated. The dustbin was hardly 5 feet away. Yet they argued. Let's find them and ensure they don't repeat this. At the very least, let's aim to be better citizens."

In the video, a family member accuses the sisters of "fighting with random people." The sisters replied, "We were not fighting. I told you several times, 'Please throw it in the dustbin.' You said there was no dustbin." The tourist then retorted, "Mind your own business."

The post went viral, sparking a range of reactions in the comments section:

"Happens to me so many times in Dehradun. No matter how much you stop them from littering, they argue back. I am just so fed up," an Instagram user wrote. Another added, "Why is it so hard to own one's mistakes? People's ego is at its peak."

A viewer remarked, "Although I don't think posting anyone's photo/video online without their knowledge is right, this is for a good cause. Keeping the environment clean is everyone's business. Kudos to you for calling them out. We should shame people for littering until civic sense improves."

Another said, "Yes! Call them out always. It's everyone's responsibility to keep places clean. This shows how sensibilities can be lacking even in educated people."

What do you think of this viral video? Share your reaction in the comments section.