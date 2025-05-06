Met Gala 2025: 4 Times Indian Heritage Took Over The World's Biggest Fashion Night

Met Gala 2025: This year's Met Gala, with its theme "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," was about celebrating identity, history, and craft. But while the spotlight was on Black fashion, something else quietly made its way onto the famous steps, something deeply Indian. It showed up in the smallest details: handwoven fabrics, traditional cuts, old-world symbols. Not borrowed. Not reinterpreted. Just carried forward by communities that have been keeping these crafts alive for generations.

This was not just about fashion. It was about culture-alive, rooted, and travelling far beyond its borders. And for anyone who loves exploring the stories behind what we wear, it opened a different kind of travel trail. One that leads straight to India's heritage towns, weaving centres, and local workshops-where every thread has a past, and every stitch has a place.

Here Are 4 Times When Indian Heritage Shone The Brightest At The Met Gala 2025:

1. Diljit Dosanjh's Royal Tribute To Patiala

Photo: Instagram/diljitdosanjh

The Moment: Diljit Dosanjh made a statement at the Met Gala 2025, but it wasn't just his fashion that turned heads - it was the heritage it represented. His custom Prabal Gurung ensemble paid homage to the royal attire of Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala, with an achkan, tehmat, and kirpan (ceremonial sword), all embroidered with Punjab's map and sacred Gurmukhi script. This wasn't just a modern look; it was a nod to centuries of Sikh royalty.

Travel Trail: Head to Patiala, where the city's royal history is woven into its textiles. Visit Adalat Bazaar or Sheesh Mahal and discover where traditional Patiala salwars and phulkaris are still handmade by artisans who've been passing down their skills for generations.

2. Kerala's Craftsmanship At The Met: The Red Carpet

Photo: Courtesy of AFP

The Moment: The Met Gala 2025 saw the red carpet not just as an accessory but as a showcase of Kerala's rich weaving tradition. Crafted in Cherthala, Kerala, this 6,840-square-metre carpet was created by the brand Neytt Homes by Extraweave, showcasing Kerala's centuries-old tradition of hand-weaving with sisal fibre. The blue and gold design added a subtle touch of South Indian artistry to the glamour of the event.

Travel Trail: A trip to Cherthala in Alappuzha district will take you to the heart of Kerala's coir industry. Watch as artisans craft everything from eco-friendly mats to intricate carpets, and learn the slow, meticulous process that has been passed down through generations. This is where tradition meets sustainability, one weave at a time.

3. Natasha Poonawalla's Parsi Heritage In Couture

Photo: Instagram/manishmalhotraworld

The Moment: Businesswoman and philanthropist Natasha Poonawalla embraced her Parsi heritage at the 2025 Met Gala, wearing a custom Manish Malhotra creation that paid homage to the Parsi Gara embroidery. The vintage Gara style, once almost lost to time, now shone brightly as part of Poonawalla's statement look, blending Persian influences with Indian traditions.

Travel Trail: To see Gara embroidery up close, head to Surat in Gujarat, where the craft lives on in the hands of dedicated artisans. Alternatively, explore Udvada in Gujarat, a sacred Parsi town where these intricate, Chinese-inspired embroideries still hold significance. If you're in Mumbai, check out old Parsi boutiques on Grant Road for heirloom Gara saris passed down through generations.

4. Isha Ambani's Handwoven Benarasi Masterpiece