When In New York, Visit Metropolitan Museum Of Art. Here’s Why

The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York is back in the spotlight after the Met Gala 2025, held on Monday, May 5. This iconic fashion event takes place at the museum on the first Monday of May. From Kiara Advani flaunting her baby bump to Diljit Dosanjh bringing his “culture, roots and mother tongue” to the blue carpet, the Met 2025 was sugar, spice and everything nice. Oh, and not to forget Shah Rukh ‘King' Khan's swagger energy and charm. Be it the giant K pendant or the Bengal Tiger cane, SRK ate and left no crumbs. But here is something more to this: even without a coveted Met Gala invite, you can still experience the grandeur of the very spaces that host this fashion world's biggest night.

Here are five reasons why you should visit the Metropolitan Museum of Art:

1. Iconic Grand Staircase Entrance

There is something magical about walking up the Grand Staircase – it is like your own movie moment. This spot has seen some of the most iconic red-carpet arrivals, and you can totally feel the drama and excitement in the air. Plus, the views of the museum's facade from here? Absolutely stunning.

2. Magnificent Great Hall

The second you enter The Great Hall, you get hit with that "wow" feeling. The insanely high ceilings, the classic details – it is all just massive and beautiful. Whether you are there for an event or just exploring, it sets the perfect tone for everything else in the museum.

3. Temple of Dendur Experience

Where else can you enjoy a meal or just admire a space that has a literal ancient temple inside a modern building? The Temple of Dendur is jaw-dropping. The lighting, the reflection pool, the temple itself – it all creates a super dramatic and unforgettable atmosphere.

Inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Photo Credit: Unsplash

4. Serene Sculpture Court

Need a breather from the crowds? The European Sculpture Court is where you will find calm vibes, soft lighting and gorgeous classical sculptures all around. It is like stepping into a quiet European plaza.

5. Breathtaking Rooftop Views

End your visit on a high note — literally. The Cantor Roof Garden is a total hidden gem, with open skies, art installations and the best views of Central Park and NYC. It is the ideal spot to relax, snap some pics and soak in the city.

Best time to visit the Metropolitan Museum of Art:

The ideal times to visit the Metropolitan Museum of Art are weekday mornings right after it opens at 10 AM or during late afternoons. Fridays and Saturdays are also good options, especially in the evening when the museum stays open until 9 PM. Avoid weekends if possible, as they are usually the busiest. The museum is closed on Wednesdays, Thanksgiving Day, December 25, January 1 and the first Monday in May.