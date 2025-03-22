5 Of The Strangest Museums In The World You Won't Believe Exist

Not all museums are about fine art and ancient relics — some proudly showcase the strange, the surreal, and the downright bizarre. Imagine a room filled with human hair, a gallery dedicated to heartbreak, or an exhibit celebrating history's worst artwork. These unconventional museums prove that almost anything can be put on display. If traditional galleries don't excite you, these five strangest museums around the world might just change your mind. Whether you find them fascinating or just plain odd, one thing's for sure — they offer a museum experience like no other. Ready for a deep dive into the wonderfully weird?

Also Read: 5 Most Beautiful Libraries In The World For The Bibliophile In You

Here Are 5 Weirdest Museums Around The World:

1. Avanos Hair Museum, Turkey

Imagine stepping into a dimly-lit cave and finding yourself surrounded by thousands of locks of human hair. That's exactly what awaits visitors at the Avanos Hair Museum in Turkey. Tucked away beneath a pottery shop in the small town of Avanos, this museum is home to over 16,000 samples of women's hair, each with a note from its original owner. The museum was started by a local potter, Chez Galip, after a friend left a lock of her hair as a keepsake. Over time, more women contributed, turning the space into an eerie yet mesmerising collection. While it might sound like something out of a horror film, visitors are actually encouraged to add their own hair to the display. Creepy? Maybe. But it's certainly a museum you won't forget.

Avanos Hair Museum. Photo: Courtesy of Chez Gulip

2. Museum of Bad Art, Boston

Most museums celebrate masterpieces, but this one is all about terrible art. The Museum of Bad Art (MOBA) in the United States is dedicated to showcasing works that are "too bad to be ignored." From poorly proportioned portraits to surreal landscapes gone horribly wrong, the collection is a hilarious tribute to artistic ambition gone awry. Each piece is accompanied by a tongue-in-cheek description, making it impossible not to laugh. The museum embraces the idea that art should be for everyone — even if it's really bad.

Also Read: 8 Mysterious Attractions Around The World And The Bizarre Stories Behind Them

3. Sulabh International Museum of Toilets, India

A museum dedicated entirely to toilets? Yes, and it's surprisingly interesting. Located in New Delhi, India, the Sulabh International Museum of Toilets traces the history of sanitation and toilets from ancient times to the modern era. You'll find everything from ornate, throne-like commodes used by European royalty to early versions of public toilets from different cultures. The museum doesn't just focus on quirky toilet designs — it also highlights the importance of sanitation and how access to proper facilities has shaped societies. If you've ever taken indoor plumbing for granted, this place might just change your perspective.

Photo: Courtesy of Sulabh International Museum of Toilets

4. The Museum of Broken Relationships, Multiple Locations

Breakups can be brutal, but what if you could turn heartache into an exhibit? That's the idea behind the Museum of Broken Relationships, which has locations in Zagreb, Croatia, and Los Angeles, USA. The museum is filled with objects donated by people from around the world-each item representing a failed relationship. There's everything from love letters and wedding dresses to everyday objects that once held sentimental value. Accompanying each item is a short story detailing the relationship's rise and fall. Some are heartbreaking, others are unexpectedly funny, but all serve as a reminder that love — and loss — is universal.

The Museum of Broken Relationships. Photo: Courtesy of Visit Zagreb.

5. Museum of Sex, New York City

Bringing taboo into the spotlight, the Museum of Sex in New York City is dedicated to human sexuality in all its forms. The exhibits range from historic erotica and vintage adult films to modern art exploring sexual expression. It's not just about shock value — the museum also delves into the psychology, culture, and evolution of human sexuality. Visitors can find everything from Victorian-era intimacy manuals to interactive installations like a bouncy castle made of breasts. Whether you visit out of curiosity or to challenge societal taboos, it's an experience that guarantees a few blushes.