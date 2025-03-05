Watch: Mark Zuckerberg Spends First Ski Weekend With Kids After Knee Surgery

Mark Zuckerberg enjoyed an action-packed weekend with his kids. He shared a video giving an insight into his “fun ski weekend” with his kids. This sporty weekend came almost a year and a half after his knee surgery. For those unaware, it was in November 2023 when the mixed martial arts enthusiast sustained an injury in one of his anterior cruciate ligaments (ACLs) while training for a reported face-off with another tech-mogul, Elon Musk. Fast forward to now, the Meta CEO has seemingly recovered and was seen gliding down the snowy slopes with his daughters for the first time since then. The billionaire tech mogul and his kids - all decked up in snow-protective outfits- were seen enjoying the thrilling weekend.

Also Read: Wanderlust Alert! Suhana Khan's Bali Trip Is What Dreams Are Made Of

Sharing a video of the family's skiing adventure, Mark wrote in the caption of the video, “Fun ski weekend with the kids! Enjoyed using Ray-Ban Meta glasses to capture video and our new Edits app to make this reel. Launching to everyone soon,”

Mark Zuckerberg is a travel and fitness enthusiast and has often shared glimpses of himself taking part in a number of action-filled activities. Within six months of the ACL surgery, the billionaire was seen jumping back to normal gradually. He didn't stop himself from taking part in elusive activities alongside his recovery. The tech mogul shared a video on Instagram featuring his adventure sports with his wife, Priscilla Chan.

Also Read: World's 10 Finest Ski Destinations For Your Next Winter Holiday

The post began with the couple posing for a happy selfie - revealing Mark's steady recovery. Following this, he was seen surfing on the blue waters with the strong support of a jet ski, on which Priscilla was seen riding. However, the next video showcased his exceptional stance on the waters without any support, all of which was yet again recorded by using the Ray-Ban Meta glasses. Sharing the post, he wrote, “6 months post-surgery and glad to be back on the foil. And I didn't even fry my Ray-Ban Meta glasses while taking videos!"