Malaysia Beats Thailand To Become The Most Visited Country In Southeast Asia

In a significant shift in Southeast Asia's tourism landscape, Malaysia has emerged as the region's most visited country, surpassing Thailand in tourist arrivals. More than 10.1 million foreign travellers visited Malaysia in the first quarter of calendar year 2025. This surge is largely driven by visa relaxations for several countries. Thailand ranked second with 9.55 million tourist arrivals, followed by Vietnam with 6 million and Singapore with 4.31 million, according to Malaysia Tourism data cited by VN Express.

The majority of Malaysia's international visitors come from Singapore. In the first three months of 2025, over 4.9 million Singaporeans travelled to Malaysia. Additionally, 1.12 million visitors arrived from China and 1.08 million from Indonesia.

This tourism boom is largely attributed to Malaysia's relaxed visa policies. The country has extended a five-year visa exemption for Chinese tourists, with an option to renew it for another five years, up to 2036. Indian travellers also enjoy visa-free entry into Malaysia until 2026.

Malaysia has a lot of exciting places to visit.

Photo: iStock

Top 5 places to visit in Malaysia

Planning a trip to Malaysia? Here are five must-visit spots that showcase the country's natural beauty, culture and modern charm:

1. Langkawi

This 99-island archipelago is a tropical paradise. Snorkel in the clear waters of Pulau Payar Marine Park, relax at luxury beach resorts, or enjoy stunning views from the iconic Langkawi Sky Bridge. Langkawi offers the perfect mix of adventure and island serenity.

2. George Town

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, George Town is known for its colonial architecture and vibrant street art. Wander through its narrow lanes to discover a blend of historic temples, modern art installations and traditional shophouses. The city is also a foodie's haven, offering everything from gourmet dining to delicious street eats.

3. Petronas Towers

The world's tallest twin towers dominate Kuala Lumpur's skyline and look especially stunning at night. Head to the observation deck for panoramic city views or admire the towers from a nearby rooftop bar or restaurant.

4. Batu Caves

Just a short drive from Kuala Lumpur, Batu Caves is a spiritual and cultural landmark. A massive statue of Lord Murugan welcomes you at the base, followed by 272 colourful steps leading to a series of Hindu shrines inside the caves.

5. Kuala Lumpur Bird Park

Home to over 3,000 birds, this is the world's largest free-flight walk-in aviary. The eco-tourism park offers an up-close look at exotic species like flamingos, eagles, and peacocks, along with other wildlife in a lush, natural setting.