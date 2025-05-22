6 Overcrowded Destinations To Skip In 2025 (And Where To Go Instead)

Travel is booming again in 2025, but that's not all good news. Some of the world's most iconic destinations are buckling under the pressure of overtourism — with long queues, overwhelmed locals, and fragile landmarks bearing the brunt. If your idea of a holiday doesn't involve shoulder-to-shoulder crowds or battling for a photo op, it might be time to rethink your bucket list. We've picked six overcrowded spots to avoid this year, along with less chaotic alternatives that offer just as much charm, culture, and scenery — minus the stress and sea of selfie sticks. Your sanity will thank you.

Here Are 6 Overcrowded Destinations Around The World And Their Alternatives:

1. Venice, Italy

The City of Canals has been dealing with overtourism for years, and it's only getting worse. In 2024, Venice introduced a minimal day-tripper fee during peak times — and it's still swamped. With over 20 million visitors annually (pre-pandemic numbers are back), locals are fed up, and you'll feel it.

Alternate Destination:

Trieste, just two hours away by train, offers waterfront charm, Austro-Hungarian architecture, and a far more relaxed pace. It's Venice without the elbow-jabbing gondola gridlock.

2. Machu Picchu, Peru

Peru has announced new daily visitor caps for Machu Picchu (just 4,500 per day) and a stricter permit system. The site has suffered major wear from the hundreds of thousands who visit each year. In 2023, UNESCO even threatened to put it on the endangered list due to overcrowding.

Alternate Destination:

Choquequirao, dubbed the "sister city" of Machu Picchu, is similarly spectacular but sees a fraction of the foot traffic. It's a challenging trek to reach — which is exactly why it's still peaceful.

3. Bali, Indonesia

Bali's tourism boom has spiralled into an environmental crisis. In 2023, the local government introduced new "tourist etiquette" rules after a string of incidents involving disrespectful behaviour. Beaches are crowded, traffic is a nightmare, and locals are pushing back hard.

Alternate Destination:

Lombok, Bali's quieter neighbour, has similar beaches and surfing without the Instagram-fuelled circus. Or check out Flores for untouched nature and the gateway to Komodo National Park.

4. Santorini, Greece

The whitewashed buildings and caldera views may be stunning, but Santorini is bursting at the seams. With up to 10,000 cruise passengers per day during peak season, it's become more of a backdrop for social media than a Greek island experience.

Alternate Destination:

Head to Milos or Naxos. Both islands have charming villages, turquoise waters, and half the crowd. You might even score a table at a seafront taverna without booking weeks ahead.

5. Kyoto, Japan

After Japan reopened in late 2022, tourism surged — and Kyoto bore the brunt. In 2024, Gion residents called for tourists to stop photographing geishas and even restricted access to certain streets. The city is overwhelmed, especially in cherry blossom and autumn leaf seasons.

Alternate Destination:

Check out Kanazawa, sometimes called "Little Kyoto". It's home to one of Japan's top three gardens, a preserved samurai district, and plenty of traditional charm — minus the crowd control signs.

6. Reykjavik, Iceland

Iceland's tourism has grown over 400% in the last decade. Most travellers head straight for Reykjavik and the Golden Circle, leading to packed car parks, overwhelmed hot springs, and serious strain on fragile ecosystems.

Alternate Destination:

Venture to the Westfjords, one of Iceland's least visited regions. It's rugged, remote, and breathtaking - and you'll feel like you have it to yourself.

Tourism should benefit both visitors and the places they visit. As travellers, it's on us to make mindful choices. So skip the overcrowded icons and seek out the next great (but still under-the-radar) spot - you'll have a better trip, and the planet will thank you for it.