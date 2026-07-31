IRCTC Launches Ganga Gaya Sangam Yatra: Itinerary, Cost, And What It Offers

Planning a spiritual trip across North India can take a lot of time when you have to arrange flights, hotels, transport and sightseeing on your own. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has now made this easier with its new Ganga Gaya Sangam Yatra package.

The seven-night, eight-day journey will begin from Hyderabad on September 2 and will take travellers to some of the region's well-known religious places. The tour includes Gaya, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Lucknow and Naimisharanya before ending on September 9.

Travellers will fly from Hyderabad to Gaya via Kolkata on the first day. The return journey will be from Lucknow to Hyderabad on September 9.

Here is all you need to know, from the travel schedule to the places included in the package.

Journey Details

On Day 1, travellers will fly from Hyderabad to Gaya, check into the hotel and visit the Maha Bodhi Temple and nearby Buddhist temples. On Day 2, the group will visit Vishnu Padam Temple and Mangala Gowri Shaktipeeth before travelling to Varanasi.

Day 3 is for exploring Varanasi, including Kashi Vishwanath Temple, local temples and the famous ghats. Travellers can also attend the Ganga Aarti or shop on their own. On Day 4, the group will visit Sarnath and return to Varanasi.

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On Day 5, the journey continues to Prayagraj, where travellers will visit Alopi Devi Temple and Triveni Sangam before heading to Ayodhya. Day 6 includes a visit to Ayodhya Temple followed by travel to Lucknow. On Day 7, travellers will spend the day at Naimisharanya before returning to Lucknow. Finally, Day 8 includes a visit to Bara Imambara, followed by a flight from Lucknow to Hyderabad.

Trip Cost

The cost for single occupancy is Rs 54,800 per person. If two people share a room, the price is Rs 41,000 per person, while the triple occupancy option costs Rs 38,750 per person.

Families travelling with children also have separate rates. A child aged 5 to 11 years with a bed will cost Rs 34,050, while the same age group without a bed will cost Rs 29,950. For younger children aged 2 to 4 years without a bed, the package price is Rs 22,250.

Inclusion

The Ganga Gaya Sangam Yatra package includes flight tickets from Hyderabad to Gaya and Lucknow to Hyderabad, along with hotel stays covering one night in Gaya, three nights in Varanasi, one night in Ayodhya and two nights in Lucknow.

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Travellers will also get seven breakfasts, seven dinners and one lunch, along with an AC bus for sightseeing. The package also includes travel insurance, IRCTC tour escort and taxes.

There are also some costs that travellers will need to pay separately. Entry fees for temples and sightseeing places, extra meals, local transport in Hyderabad and flight meals are not included. Personal expenses such as laundry, mineral water, drinks and food outside the regular menu are not covered. Tour guide services and any Puja arrangements are also excluded from the package.