10 Notable State Birds Of India And Where To Spot Them

India isn't just about temples and thalis — it's also packed with some truly striking birds. Nearly every state has its own official feathered mascot, and they're anything but ordinary. Think bold colours, rare sightings, and personalities to match. From regal creatures gliding through remote forests to chirpy regulars outside your window, these birds are more than symbols — they reflect the soul of their regions. Whether you're deep in the desert or chilling in a city park, there's always a chance to spot one of these local legends. Here are some of India's most fascinating state birds — and where to find them.

Here Are 10 Iconic State Birds Of India And Where To Spot Them:

1. Indian Roller — Karnataka, Telangana, Odisha

Photo: Pixabay

Where: Bannerghatta National Park (Karnataka), Kolleru Lake (Andhra-Telangana border)

Let's start with the crowd-pleaser. The Indian Roller is that bright turquoise bird you've probably seen doing aerial acrobatics near open fields and power lines. Locals often call it neelkanth, linking it to Lord Shiva, and it's believed to bring good luck when spotted. It's bold, beautiful, and totally photogenic — basically the influencer of Indian birds.

2. Great Indian Bustard — Rajasthan

Photo: Pixabay

Where: Desert National Park (Jaisalmer)

This bird is so rare it's practically a unicorn in feathers. One of the heaviest flying birds in the world, the Great Indian Bustard is critically endangered, with fewer than 200 left in the wild. Its tall frame and slow, deliberate gait make it look like it's constantly judging your life choices. Spotting one in the wild is like hitting the jackpot on a desert safari.

3. Great Hornbill — Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh

Photo: Pixabay

Where: Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary (Kerala), Namdapha National Park (Arunachal Pradesh)

The Great Hornbill doesn't just arrive — it makes an entrance. With its massive yellow-and-black casque and banana-shaped bill, it looks like a creature dreamed up by Dr. Seuss. It's considered a symbol of tribal identity in the Northeast and a forest guardian in Kerala. Loud, flashy, and monogamous for life — it's basically nature's rockstar power couple.

4. White-throated Kingfisher — West Bengal

Photo: Pixabay

Where: Sunderbans

You don't need to trek into the wild to spot this one. The White-throated Kingfisher is a city bird with a taste for fish, frogs and insects. Its electric-blue wings and bright red beak make it hard to miss. In Kolkata, it's not unusual to see one perched coolly on a phone wire as traffic rumbles below.

5. House Sparrow — Delhi

Where: Gardens, balconies, ledges — basically everywhere humans go

Once the soundtrack of every Indian household, the humble House Sparrow has been struggling with urbanisation and vanishing green spaces. But Delhi made it its official state bird in 2012 as a symbolic nudge to protect it. And it's working — sparrows are slowly making a comeback. If you hear chirping near your breakfast table, you know who's visiting.

6. Black-necked Crane — Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh

Photo: Pixabay

Where: Changthang Wildlife Sanctuary, Ladakh

This bird is sacred in Tibetan Buddhism. The Black-necked Crane migrates to Ladakh each year to breed, and its elegant dance rituals are a sight to behold. With snow-capped peaks in the background and prayer flags fluttering nearby, it's hard not to feel a little emotional watching them glide through the Himalayan sky.

7. Hill Myna — Chhattisgarh

Photo: Pixabay

Where: Barnawapara Wildlife Sanctuary, Bastar forests

Known for its uncanny ability to mimic human speech (sometimes better than your average WhatsApp voice note), the Hill Myna is a vocal wonder. Chhattisgarh considers it a local treasure, and it thrives in its dense, hilly forests. Its glossy black feathers, bright orange eye-patch and chatty nature make it a crowd favourite.

8. Sarus Crane — Uttar Pradesh

Photo: Pixabay

Where: Dudhwa National Park, Etawah Safari Park

At over five feet tall, the Sarus Crane is the tallest flying bird in the world. They mate for life and are often seen in pairs, elegantly wading through wetlands. In UP, they're more than just avian eye-candy — they're symbols of love and fidelity. Locals say if one partner dies, the other may stop eating. Now that's commitment.

9. Indian Peafowl — Tamil Nadu

Photo: Pixabay

Where: Guindy National Park, Tamil Nadu countryside

Yes, the peacock is everyone's show-off cousin in the bird world, but it's earned the hype. Those iridescent feathers, that dramatic dance during the monsoon, the all-eyes-on-me vibe — it's the full Bollywood package. As Tamil Nadu's state bird (and India's national bird), it pops up in both temple art and village fields.

10. Blyth's Tragopan — Nagaland

Photo: Pixabay

Where: Khonoma and Dzukou Valley

Shy, elusive, and stunningly beautiful, this high-altitude pheasant wears scarlet, orange and grey with the confidence of a Milan runway model. It's found in the cool forests of Nagaland and is considered vulnerable due to habitat loss. If you spot one, count yourself lucky — and whisper thanks to the forest.