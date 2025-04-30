Viral: Internet Relates To Funny Sketch Capturing Post-Vacation Blues

As vacation comes to an end, everyone struggles with the idea of coming back home and resuming their normal routine. The highlights of your incredible trip flash before your eyes and you find it difficult to get on that return flight. If you can relate to this feeling, you've experienced what's known as 'post-vacation blues'. And, you are not alone in this. Content creator Peggy (@onepearcourt) shared a similar experience in a video on Instagram. The clip opens with Peggy checking out the food at a hotel buffet. She is happily exploring her options and being choosy about what to pick. Then, the video cuts to her looking sad and disappointed at her home as she walks around the empty kitchen platform at home with an empty plate in her hand. The side note read, "Post Vacation blues! Like who's making my eggs and bringing me tea and biscuits? fresh linen, toiletries et al? I wanna go back!" Take a look:

The video went viral with over 5 million views on Instagram, with several people sharing their own experience with 'post-vacation blues' in the comment section. One user wrote, "We lived in a hotel for 10 weeks while our house was getting ready. Room service and laundry service were included in our stay. I didn't wash a plate or cup. I didn't even make my bed. We moved into our home and I was so sad. The princess life really was for me."

Another added, "Yep feeling this after our trip to the Maldives and now i'm like who's doing the cooking?!!!!!!"

A person shared, "Just back from a 3 week trip to Tanzania and Zanzibar. A driver to take us everywhere, food provided, a coffee carafe brought to my table every morning… seriously, did not think I had a princess bone in my body, BUT- I am still in shock from having to come back to cooking and cleaning and grocery shopping and driving myself everywhere. It was so amazing to be so cared for."

"Lol! I'm living this right now! My teen said: we were eating like royalty, now we are eating like peasants! Lol," read a comment.

A user remarked, "Lol my husband and I just got back from all inclusive vacation and now I'm seeing this."

Have you to felt this after returning home from a vacation? Share your experience in the comments below.