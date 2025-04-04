Sonam Kapoor's March Diaries Were All About Soaking In The Beauty Of Germany

Sonam Kapoor has unleashed her wanderlust spirit. Taking a break from her work commitments, the actress has jetted off to Germany for a vacation. Her travel companions? Husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu. On Friday, Sonam treated fans to a slew of pictures and videos from her visit to Konstanz, Germany. “March, you were wonderful.. so grateful,” read her side note. The first couple of pictures capture Sonam and Vayu sharing a candid moment amid lush greenery. It is followed by a picturesque glimpse of the Cherry Blossom Avenue in Bonn. In their peak bloom, the pink flowers form a canopy overhead, making it impossible to see the sky.

Next, little Vayu was seen running on the streets with his father. Sonam Kapoor also shared a snap of the famous Freiburg Cathedral. This historic landmark boasts brilliant Gothic and Roman architecture. Its soaring spire and intricate stained-glass windows are worth marvelling at. One special highlight is the 116-meter tower offering scenic vistas of Freiburg, the medieval streets and the surrounding countryside.

Sonam Kapoor and her family relished baked German goodies and chocolate delights on the trip as well. Additionally, the travel album featured a photo of Villa Prym. Constructed in 1877, this spectacular Neo-Renaissance villa is known for its Art Nouveau painting. The yellow daffodils against the dense, dark green bushes offer a striking contrast.

Planning a trip to Germany? Then check out these 5 must-visit places:

Berlin: The capital of Germany brims with iconic hotspots like the Brandenburg Gate, the Berlin Wall Memorial and the Reichstag Building. Art lovers can visit Museum Island.

Neuschwanstein Castle: Disney's Sleeping Beauty Castle is inspired by this 19th-century castle, perched atop the Bavarian Alps. Forested hills make the place appear straight out of a fairytale.

The Black Forest: Adventure-seekers can opt for hiking, explore charming hamlets, visit antique shops and relax in wellness retreats or thermal spas.

Cologne: The Cologne Cathedral, which took hundreds of years to build and the Chocolate Museum must be on your bucket list.

Heidelberg: The city lures tourists with its cobbled streets, the stunning Heidelberg Castle and baroque architecture. It is perfect for couples.