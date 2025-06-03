"Feels Like An Exam": Indian Creator Living In Japan Explains Strict Waste Management Rules

Japan's tech-savvy innovations set the country apart from the rest of the world. But the Land of the Rising Sun is equally renowned for its unparalleled cleanliness. Public spaces are spotless, and even bustling urban centres remain remarkably litter-free. Discipline and strict rules are key factors contributing to this outcome. Recently, a Delhi-based video creator residing in Japan shared some of the rigid guidelines that people have to follow. He posted a video on Instagram to highlight how trash is disposed of in the country.

The video begins with the creator explaining, “After living in Japan for 3 years, I saw something like this. I was throwing out my home trash while heading out, but when I opened the bin, I saw a notice saying ‘Refused to collect cash' by the government because someone had mixed different types of wastes in the same bag.”

Waste management in Japan is a different ballgame. Here, landlords provide tenants with a detailed leaflet outlining which type of trash should be disposed of on which day. The leaflet contains specific instructions about the various categories of waste and the correct way to dispose of it.

Additionally, a board is placed near every trash bin, indicating the type of waste that should not be thrown away on a particular day. That's not all – each type of waste has designated bags meant specifically for its disposal. “Trash rules are so strict that it feels like you need to pass an exam. But I think it's this strictness that keeps Japan so clean,” shares the creator. He further informs viewers that the authorities levy a fine of 2000 or 5000 yen (Rs 1000 and Rs 3000 respectively) for public smoking.

So far, the video has received over 1.5 million views. The internet was quick to react to the post:

“Is this possible in India as well?” asked a user.

“Indore has a similar concept,” revealed another.

“Absolutely right. This kind of strictness is actually good for people, and in India, it's impossible to have this kind of cleanliness. Japan is literally living in 2040. I hope these kinds of rules are also applied in India,” wrote a viewer.

Also Read: 5 Things To Do In Kiyomizu-dera Temple In Japan Just Like Soha Ali Khan And Kunal Kemmu

“In Japan, we learn how to separate trash in elementary school. We also visit garbage burning centres and talk to the people who collect trash, to learn about waste issues,” said an Instagram user.

“I'll happily pay a tax of 25 percent for a life like this,” read a remark.

Found this waste disposal system in Japan interesting? Click here to learn about crystal clear drains of Japan.