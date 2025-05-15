India's Longest Passenger Ropeway To Connect Dehradun-Mussoorie In Just 20 Mins - Details Inside

Do you love hill station ropeway rides? Gliding through the vast expanse of the sky, soaking in the sheer beauty of your surroundings, and feeling as if you are on top of the world - literally. If you share this sentiment, Mussoorie must be on your bucket list. Why? Because Mussoorie Sky Car Private Limited has decided to launch a scenic ropeway line, touted to be India's longest passenger ropeway. The Rs 300 crore project was unveiled at INTERALPIN 2023 in Innsbruck, Austria.

All About The Ropeway

Set to begin operations in September 2026, the 5.2-kilometre monocable detachable gondola system will ascend 1,000 metres, connecting Dehradun to Mussoorie. With this new initiative, the distance between the two destinations will be covered in just 20 minutes. The usual 33-kilometre route takes around 2 hours by road.

Safety Measures

The upcoming ropeway is a joint venture between FIL Industries, SRM Engineering, and POMA SAS from France. The waterproof gondola ride will run entirely on electricity and remain open to tourists throughout the year. While adhering to European safety standards, some components of this engineering marvel will be manufactured in India. This is expected to boost domestic manufacturing and create more job opportunities.

Photo: (Representative Picture) Pexels

Certified under European safety standards (CEN), the ropeway system will undergo frequent inspections and security checks to ensure reliability. All you have to do is hop inside the cabin and click photos of the picturesque backdrop-a 20-minute aerial journey away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Salient Features

The ropeway will transport approximately 1,300 passengers every hour in each direction. The cable cars will offer comfort and luxury, equipped with automatic doors and 10-seater diamond cabins, featuring ample ventilation. Additionally, travellers can expect full protection even in bad weather conditions.

Environmental Factors

The benefits don't end there. This gondola ride is an absolutely eco-friendly mode of transportation. It will reduce carbon emissions and help preserve the environment.

So, globetrotters, are you ready to indulge in this wholesome experience?