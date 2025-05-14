How People Work At Penguin Post Office: The World's Most Remote Post Office In The Antarctic

Port Lockroy in the Antarctic is the southernmost post office in the world, affectionately known as the Penguin Post Office. Around 70,000 postcards are sent each year to over 100 countries. Port Lockroy is located on Goudier Island off the Antarctic Peninsula, celebrated for its dramatic mountain views and the resident colony of gentoo penguins. This unique outpost operates as part of the British Antarctic Territory.

Port Lockroy comprises three buildings, the largest of which is Bransfield House. This houses a living museum, the remote Penguin Post Office, and a small but very popular gift shop. It is currently the most visited site in Antarctica, drawing thousands of tourists interested in Antarctic travel and wildlife.

History Of Port Lockroy

In 1944, the site was established as Base A - the first continuously occupied British base in Antarctica - as part of the secret World War II mission, Operation Tabarin. In the years that followed, Port Lockroy became a cornerstone for British Antarctic science, operating as an atmospheric research station until 1962.

After a conservation survey in 1994, Base A was recognised for its historical importance and officially designated as Historic Site and Monument No. 61 under the Antarctic Treaty System.

Photo: UKAHT

The British Antarctic Survey carried out renovations in 1996. Since then, Port Lockroy has been open to visitors during the Antarctic summer season, from November to March. It now welcomes up to 18,000 visitors per season, many of whom are drawn by its unique combination of history, remoteness, and penguin colonies.

The Penguin Post Office is currently managed by the UK Antarctic Heritage Trust (UKAHT). On 11 February 2025, it marked its 81st year in operation.

How People Work At The Penguin Post Office

Each year, the UK Antarctic Heritage Trust assembles a small seasonal team to live and work at Port Lockroy. The conditions are basic - there is no running water, and amenities are limited - but the experience is unlike any other.

In 2025, the team included George Clarke as the postmaster, joined by Maggie, Kim, and Matt, as documented on the UK Antarctic Heritage Trust's official Instagram account.

Former Port Lockroy team member Sarah Auffret once shared her experience of working at the Penguin Post Office.

"As you approach the Penguin Post Office, located on a tiny island off the Antarctic Peninsula, you are greeted by the 'roo roo roo' sound of 600 pairs of nesting gentoo penguins," she told Ends of the Earth.

"Early in the season, you may have to climb up a snow staircase, or later in the season find your way up the guano-splattered rocks to access the building. It is certainly not your average trip to the Post Office!"

Describing how operations run, she added, "Sending a postcard costs one US dollar, no matter the destination. The team frank the mail by hand - on a busy day, there can be more than 1,000 postcards."

Fascinated by this remote outpost in the British Antarctic Territory? Click here to learn about the longest straight road trip in the world, another record-breaking journey for adventurous travellers.