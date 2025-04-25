8 Incredible Places To See Penguins In The Wild

Let's be honest — penguins are the real rockstars of the animal kingdom. They've got the looks, the personality, and that wobbly walk we just can't get enough of. And while it's easy to admire them from behind glass at an aquarium, the real thrill lies in seeing them out in the wild, doing their thing — whether that's nesting, swimming or squabbling with their neighbours. From the ice fields of Antarctica to the beaches of Australia, here are eight brilliant places where you can watch penguins in their natural habitat, plus when to go for peak penguin action.

Here Are 8 Best Spots To See Penguins:

1. Boulders Beach, Simon's Town - South Africa

This is hands down one of the most accessible and Instagram-friendly penguin spots on the planet. Just a 45-minute drive from Cape Town, Boulders Beach is home to a colony of endangered African penguins that live among giant granite boulders — and yes, they hang out on the actual beach. Don't miss the wooden boardwalk through the penguin nesting area at Foxy Beach for up-close views.

Best time to visit: March to May or September to November for pleasant weather and fewer crowds. Breeding starts in February.

Top species: African penguin

2. Aitcho Islands, Antarctic Peninsula - Antarctica

This small island group is one of the most popular stops on Antarctic cruises. During the summer months, the beaches are packed with Gentoo and Chinstrap penguins. It's raw, remote and wildly photogenic. Wondering how to go? Expedition cruises from Ushuaia usually include Aitcho on their itinerary.

Best time to visit: December to January for chicks and longer daylight hours.

Top species: Gentoo, Chinstrap

Antarctica. Photo: iStock

3. St Andrews Bay, South Georgia Island - South Atlantic Ocean

St Andrews Bay looks like a scene straight out of a BBC nature doc. This remote, windswept bay hosts one of the largest King penguin colonies in the world — with upwards of 150,000 breeding pairs. The noise of this colony can be heard long before you arrive.

Best time to visit: December to February for peak numbers and fluffy chicks.

Top species: King penguin

4. Punta Tombo, Chubut Province - Argentina

This is the largest Magellanic penguin colony in South America. Located along the Patagonian coast, Punta Tombo is home to over a million penguins during the breeding season — and they are everywhere. The 2.5-hour drive from Puerto Madryn is quite scenic.

Best time to visit: September to March, with November being peak nesting time.

Top species: Magellanic penguin

New Zealand. Photo: iStock

5. Otago Peninsula, Dunedin - New Zealand

For a more intimate penguin encounter, head to the Otago Peninsula. It's one of the best spots to see the rare Yellow-eyed penguin, which is super shy and seriously endangered. Take a guided tour from the Royal Albatross Centre for the best chance of sightings.

Best time to visit: October to February for breeding season.

Top species: Yellow-eyed penguin, Little Blue penguin

6. Phillip Island, Victoria - Australia

Every night at sunset, hundreds of Little Blue penguins come ashore in what's known as the "Penguin Parade." It's a surprisingly moving sight — and Phillip Island is just two hours from Melbourne. Pro tip: Book a ranger-guided tour for front-row seats.

Best time to visit: Year-round, but summer (December to February) sees the biggest parades.

Top species: Little Blue penguin

Australia. Photo: iStock

7. Isabela Island, Galapagos - Ecuador

The Galapagos penguin is the only one that lives north of the equator, and the western coast of Isabela Island is your best bet for spotting them. They often hang out on lava rocks or swim right past snorkellers. You might also spot sea lions, marine iguanas and blue-footed boobies.

Best time to visit: July to November, when the Humboldt Current brings cooler waters.

Top species: Galapagos penguin

8. Volunteer Point, East Falkland - Falkland Islands

If you're after King penguins without heading all the way to Antarctica, Volunteer Point is a must. Located on East Falkland, it's home to around 1,500 breeding pairs, and the beachside backdrop makes it feel surreal. It's a 2.5-hour off-road drive from Stanley, but worth every bump.

Best time to visit: Late November to early February for chicks and warmer weather.

Top species: King, Gentoo, Magellanic