Helicopter Service Open For Kedarnath Yatra 2025: Where To Register, How To Book And Fare Details

Uttarakhand is home to numerous temples and witnesses religious tourism all year round. One of the most prominent pilgrimages in Uttarakhand is the Char Dham Yatra, a tour of four holy sites - Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath - nestled high up in the Himalayas. The high-altitude shrines open in summer (April or May) and close with the onset of winter (October or November). The journey to the pilgrimage sites can be completed by road or air (helicopter services are available). Some devotees even do a Do Dham Yatra or a pilgrimage to two shrines - Kedarnath and Badrinath.

Where To Book

Bookings of Kedarnath helicopter shuttle tickets have commenced from April 8, 2025. Helicopter services from Kedarnath to Sirsi, Phata, and Guptkashi have also started. Helicopter services for 2025 Shri Kedarnath Dham Yatra can be booked only through the official IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) website.

Booking Dates

The Kapaat opening date for Kedarnath Dham is May 2, 2025. Helicopter ticket bookings are open for journeys from May 2nd to May 31st, 2025.

Where To Register

Registration of Char Dham Yatra will be mandatory for booking Kedarnath helicopter tickets. Without registration, passengers will not be able to book helicopter tickets online.

Things To Know Before Booking Helicopter Tickets

A maximum of six seats can be booked from one ID at a time. Passengers travelling in groups can book 12 seats at a time.

The fare for the Kedarnath helicopter service will increase by 5 per cent.

The Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority has signed a three-year agreement with nine aviation companies to operate the service. Companies operating helicopter services include Pawan Hans, Himalayan Heli, Trans Bharat, Arrow Aviation, Thumbi Aviation, Castle Aviation, and Aero Air Craft.