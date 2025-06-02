The World's 7 Grandest Waterfalls That Will Take Your Breath Away

Waterfalls have an irresistible pull — it's hard not to be captivated by their sheer power and beauty. The crash of water, the dizzying height, and the cool spray in the air all combine for a full sensory experience. From the thunderous cascades of South America to the mist-veiled falls of Iceland, these natural wonders are as dramatic as they are unforgettable. Whether you're standing at the base feeling the earth shake or looking out from a cliffside ledge, each of these seven largest waterfalls around the world promises an unforgettable moment and a serious case of wanderlust. Ready to feel your jaw drop?

Here Are 7 Of The World's Most Jaw-Dropping Waterfalls:

1. Iguazu Falls — Argentina & Brazil

Height: 82 metres (tallest drop)

Best time to visit: March to May or August to October

Straddling the border between Argentina and Brazil, Iguazu Falls isn't just a waterfall — it's a full-on spectacle. With 275 individual falls spread across nearly 3km of the Iguazu River, this UNESCO World Heritage site delivers an unforgettable punch. The most famous section, the Devil's Throat (Garganta del Diablo), sends up a deafening roar as tonnes of water plunge into a narrow chasm. If you're visiting from the Brazilian side, you'll get a panoramic view. The Argentine side, though, offers thrilling boardwalks that take you up close — sometimes too close — to the spray.

2. Victoria Falls — Zambia & Zimbabwe

Height: 108 metres

Best time to visit: February to May (peak flow)

Locally known as Mosi-oa-Tunya, or "The Smoke That Thunders", Victoria Falls is one of the largest curtain waterfalls on Earth. The Zambezi River plummets over a basalt cliff and sends clouds of mist hundreds of metres into the air — visible from up to 50km away. Visit during the wet season for maximum drama, but come prepared to get absolutely drenched. The Knife-Edge Bridge is a must for heart-pounding views (and plenty of selfies).

3. Niagara Falls — Canada & USA

Height: 51 metres

Best time to visit: June to August

Niagara may not be the tallest, but it makes up for it with power and personality. Every second, more than 2.8 million litres of water cascade over Horseshoe Falls, the largest of its three main drops. A boat ride on the famous Maid of the Mist is non-negotiable — the ponchos are more symbolic than effective. Bonus points if you visit after dark, when the falls are lit up in rainbow hues and fireworks light up the sky in the summer.

4. Plitvice Waterfalls — Croatia

Height: 78 metres (Veliki Slap, the tallest in the park)

Best time to visit: May to June or September to October

The Plitvice Lakes National Park is a cascading wonderland of 16 terraced lakes connected by over 90 waterfalls. The crystal-clear water shifts from turquoise to emerald depending on the minerals and sunlight — it's like watching nature play with a filter. Wooden footpaths weave through the lush forest, and the occasional hush of falling water is broken only by birdsong. It's less about drama and more about jaw-dropping serenity.

5. Angel Falls — Venezuela

Height: 979 metres

Best time to visit: June to November

The tallest uninterrupted waterfall in the world, Angel Falls is so high that water often turns to mist before hitting the jungle below. Nestled deep in the Canaima National Park, reaching it requires a flight and a river trip — but the remote location only adds to its mystique. Named after pilot Jimmy Angel who crash-landed nearby in 1937 (the plane is still there), this fall is the definition of raw, unfiltered nature.

6. Gullfoss — Iceland

Height: 32 metres (in two stages)

Best time to visit: June to August

Iceland's Golden Circle wouldn't be complete without a stop at Gullfoss, the "Golden Falls". Fed by glacial runoff, the Hvita River rushes down two tiers into a rugged canyon, often sending up shimmering mist clouds that form rainbows in the sunlight. Unlike many other waterfalls, you can stand directly beside Gullfoss thanks to designated viewing paths — just be careful in winter, when the icy spray can make things slippery.

7. Tugela Falls — South Africa

Height: 948 metres

Best time to visit: Summer months (November to March)

Once believed to be the second tallest waterfall on Earth (and still debated by geologists), Tugela Falls in South Africa's Drakensberg mountains is a five-tier cascade that requires some effort to reach — but what a reward. The hike to the top offers dizzying views of the Amphitheatre cliff face, and after heavy rains, the falls flow in full force. For those less keen on steep trails, a more moderate lower viewpoint still delivers knockout photo ops.