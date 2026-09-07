Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: 5 Iconic Ganesh Temples Across India Every Devotee Should Visit

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most celebrated festivals in India, marking the birth of Lord Ganesha. This year, the festival will begin on 14 September and continue until 25 September. During this period, temples dedicated to Lord Ganesha across the country are beautifully decorated and attract thousands of devotees. While Mumbai's famous Siddhivinayak Temple remains a top destination for devotees, several other Ganesh temples across India are equally worth visiting. Here are five renowned Ganesh temples you can explore during Ganesh Chaturthi.

Photo Credit: incredibleindia.gov.in

Also Read: From Amritsar To Patna Sahib, Iconic Gurudwaras To Visit In India

5 Ganesh Temples Visit In India

1. Siddhivinayak Temple, Mumbai (Maharashtra)

The Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai is one of the most revered Ganesh temples in India. During the 10-day Ganesh Utsav, the temple witnesses an enormous influx of devotees from across the country and abroad. The black stone idol of Lord Ganesha is unique because the deity's trunk is turned to the right, a feature considered highly auspicious. The temple's festive atmosphere during Ganesh Chaturthi is truly unforgettable.

2. Madhur Mahaganapathi Temple, Kasaragod (Kerala)

Located in Kasaragod, Kerala, the Madhur Mahaganapathi Temple is one of the region's most famous temples dedicated to Lord Ganesha. The temple is known for a remarkable idol believed to have appeared on a temple wall. Situated near the Madhuravahini River, the temple attracts devotees throughout the year. It also hosts several traditional celebrations, including the five-day Madhur Bedi festival.

3. Trinetra Ganesh Temple, Ranthambore (Rajasthan)

The Trinetra Ganesh Temple is situated inside the historic Ranthambore Fort in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district. The temple is unique because it houses a rare three-eyed (Trinetra) form of Lord Ganesha. Another distinctive feature is that Lord Ganesha is depicted along with his entire family, including his wives Riddhi and Siddhi and sons Shubh and Labh. Thousands of devotees visit the temple, especially during Ganesh Chaturthi.

4. Chintamani Ganesh Temple, (Maharashtra)

Located near Pune, the Chintamani Ganesh Temple is one of the eight revered Ashtavinayak temples of Maharashtra. According to legend, Lord Ganesha helped Sage Kapila recover a precious jewel called Chintamani, giving the temple its name. The temple's spiritual significance and peaceful surroundings make it a popular pilgrimage destination throughout the year.

5. Kanipakam Vinayaka Temple, (Andhra Pradesh)

The Kanipakam Vinayaka Temple in Andhra Pradesh is among the most famous Ganesh temples in South India. The self-manifested idol of Lord Ganesha is believed to have emerged from a well, which still exists within the temple premises. Devotees believe that the idol continues to grow in size over time. The temple attracts large crowds during Ganesh Chaturthi and other major Hindu festivals.

From Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple to Andhra Pradesh's Kanipakam Vinayaka Temple, these sacred shrines offer devotees a memorable way to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi and seek Lord Ganesha's blessings.