From Mango Museums To Mango Villages, Places Every Mango Lover Needs To Visit

For some people, mangoes are just a fruit. But for true mango lovers, they are memories, summer holidays, sticky hands, family gatherings, roadside stalls, and endless debates about which variety is the best. Is it Alphonso? Kesar? Dashehari? Langda? Everyone has a favourite. Now imagine places where mangoes are celebrated so much that entire museums, villages, and orchards are dedicated to them. From India to the Philippines, these mango destinations are a real-life paradise for anyone obsessed with the king of fruits.

1. Anil Farms Mango Museum, Gujarat

Just a few kilometres away from Gir National Park, Anil Farms Mango Museum feels like a dream for mango lovers. Spread across 12.5 acres beside the peaceful Hiran River, this beautiful farm is home to more than 230 varieties of mangoes collected over decades by the Jhariya family.

Everywhere you look, there are mango trees carrying fruits in different colours, shapes, sizes, and names you may have never heard before. Some mangoes are tiny, some are huge, some are bright red, and some even look like apples or strawberries. Yes, there is actually something called a strawberry mango and a red apple mango here.

What makes the orchard exciting is that it brings together mangoes from all over India and the world. You will find classics like Kesar, Daseri, Langda, Chaunsa, Hapus, Totapuri, and Malgova growing alongside international varieties from Thailand, Australia, Israel, Europe, and the USA. There are even seedless mangoes like Sindhu-117 and special "baramasi" varieties that can fruit multiple times a year.

2. Kuruvakkavu, Kerala

In Kerala's Kannur district, a small village is doing something extraordinary. Kuruvakkavu has become one of India's most important places for preserving rare indigenous mangoes. This little village grows more than 100 varieties of mangoes in an incredibly small space. In fact, the wider Kannapuram region is said to have over 200 native mango varieties. Some of these mangoes are as small as gooseberries, and some are as large as coconuts. Some taste extremely sweet, while others are surprisingly sour, like a tamarind.

What makes the story even more beautiful is how this preservation movement began. According to reports, villagers were heartbroken after a beloved 200-year-old mango tree was cut down. The tree had produced a very special, sweet mango that locals had grown up eating. Losing it made the community realise how easily traditional mango varieties could disappear forever.

That moment inspired locals to start protecting and regrowing native mango trees. Today, around 20 families work together to preserve these unique varieties.

3. ICAR-Central Institute For Subtropical Horticulture Mango Museum, Lucknow

If you have ever wondered how mangoes are researched, protected, improved, and grown scientifically, then the ICAR-CISH Mango Museum in Lucknow is the perfect place to explore. Opened in 2022, this museum is part of one of India's top horticulture research institutes. And unlike traditional museums filled only with old objects, this one is interactive, educational, and completely focused on fruits, especially mangoes.

The museum is divided into seven sections, each showing a different side of mango farming and research. Visitors learn about mango history, biotechnology, pest control, farming techniques, organic cultivation, hydroponics, greenhouse systems, and even value-added products made from mangoes.

But the biggest attraction is undoubtedly the Mango Gallery. This section displays clay models of famous mango varieties from all across India. The gallery also celebrates India's legendary Dashehari mango tree, believed to be around 250 years old.

4. Profood Mango Museum, Philippines

The Philippines absolutely loves mangoes, and the Profood Mango Museum in Mandaue City proves it. Dedicated entirely to the country's national fruit, this museum celebrates everything connected to mangoes, especially dried mangoes, one of the Philippines' most famous food exports.

The museum is part of Profood International Corporation, one of the world's largest dried mango producers. Visitors get a full behind-the-scenes experience of how mangoes are grown, harvested, sliced, dried, packed, and shipped across the world. The guided factory tour takes visitors through the company's huge 17-hectare facility where mangoes are transformed into all kinds of products.

5. Malihabad, Lucknow

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You cannot talk about mango destinations without mentioning Malihabad. This region near Lucknow is legendary among mango lovers and is especially famous for producing Dashehari mangoes. This place is home to orchards that stretch for miles, many cared for by families who have grown mangoes for generations.

One of the biggest attractions here is the original Dashehari mango tree, believed to be more than 200 years old. Visiting Malihabad during summer is an experience every mango lover should have at least once. People here speak about mangoes the way art lovers speak about paintings or wine experts discuss grapes.

6. Guimaras, The Philippines

If there is one place that proudly lives and breathes mangoes, it is Guimaras in the Philippines. This island province is internationally famous for producing incredibly sweet mangoes. In fact, many people believe Guimaras mangoes are among the best in the world.

The island celebrates mango season with colourful festivals, food fairs, farm tours, and endless mango dishes. Here, visitors can try mango pizza, mango burgers, mango ice cream, mango jam, mango pastries, mango shakes, and even mango ketchup. Farms also open their orchards to visitors, allowing people to pick mangoes, learn about cultivation, and taste fruit fresh from the trees.