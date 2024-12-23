Delta Airline Passenger Gets Frustrated After His First-Class Seat Was Given To Service Dog

A Redditor shares a disappointing flying experience with Delta Airlines. (Photo: Reddit/r/delta)

A Reddit post has gone viral after an airline passenger was downgraded from his first-class seat, which was reassigned to accommodate a service dog. In the experience shared on the @r/delta Reddit page by user @ben_bob, the user reveals that he got upgraded to a first-class seat, only to be downgraded 15 minutes later to a "worse seat" than he previously had. While the change disappointed the passenger, he was "livid" after seeing that his seat was given to a service dog.

The Redditor wrote, "I got upgraded to first this morning, only 15 mins later get downgraded (to a worse seat than I previously had). I asked the desk agent what was going on and she said "Something changed". Okay, fine, I am disgruntled but whatever, I then boarded only to see this dog in my first-class seat... And now I'm livid."

When he chatted with Delta support, the user shared, "I immediately chat Delta support and they say "you may be relocated for service animals" and there is nothing they can do."

Also Read:Passenger's Great Dane As "Support" Dog On Flight Sparks Debate

Calling it an "absolute joke", the user wrote, "There is no way that dog has spent as much with this airline as I have ... What an absolute joke," adding, "What's the point of being loyal to this airline anymore, truly. I've sat back when others complained about this airline mistreating customers lately and slipping in service levels, but I'm starting to question my allegiance as well."

Delta responded to the flyer's experience in a statement to People Magazine. A spokesperson for the company said, "Delta teams are aware of the customer complaint and are researching the details of what may have occurred," adding that they "invite the customer to contact us directly."

"Service animals are routinely accommodated on Delta without impacting customer seat assignments," the statement concluded.

Reddit users had mixed responses to the passenger's views and experience. Take a look:

"Notice how nowhere else in life do you see this quantity of service animals? Go to the airport and all of a sudden they appear? The Weimaraner "service dog" on my 6-hour flight must have been delightful to sit next to," a Redditor commented.

Another said, "Exclusively in the US. It doesn't happen anywhere else. It's American main-character syndrome."

A user opined, "If you'd paid for your seat then I think it's a legitimate gripe. Complimentary upgrades can be taken away for a variety of reasons though, not just service dogs, without compensation. Doesn't hurt to try with a complaint email or a call to your medallion line, but be prepared for a second rejection just in case."

Also Read:Survey Reveals Most Passengers Find Airport Food And Beverages 'Overpriced'

However, some commented in disagreement with the passenger's views:

One wrote, "So people with legit ADA disabilities and service dogs should just drive or stay home? Why should they be punished for the behaviour of others? And no offense OP, you expect Delta to risk violating ADA and being sued because... checks notes... because you've spent more money than the dog?"

Another shared, "I have a friend who is an epileptic and uses a service dog. You wouldn't recognize her disability if you met her."