Viral: Passenger's Great Dane As 'Support' Dog On Flight Sparks Debate

Viral video questions the idea of "support animals" on flight.

Emotional support animals (ESA) offer their owners significant therapeutic advantages by providing comfort and unconditional love. Many people cannot imagine traveling without their ESA. For many, these animals provide a sense of security, especially in high-stress environments like air travel. But while emotional support animals are meant to improve the well-being of their owners, their presence on a commercial flight can sometimes raise concerns among fellow passengers and crew members, especially when the animal in question is large or difficult to manage.

A recent incident aboard a commercial flight brought this issue into the spotlight when a passenger boarded with a gigantic Great Dane, purportedly as an emotional support animal. The video of the encounter, shared by a content creator, quickly went viral.

In the footage, the flight attendant greets the dog's owner, but her unenthusiastic reaction to the enormous dog, followed by an accidental step on her foot, highlighted the discomfort caused by the animal's presence. The dog's owner immediately apologised, but the interaction raised eyebrows, prompting the content creator to question, "Have we taken this support animal thing too far?"

Watch the video here:

The video sparked a number of responses, with many people expressing concern over the presence of such a large-sized animal on a plane.

One user wrote, "Emotional support for one person, emotional distress for hundreds! This is ridiculous."

Some passengers questioned whether the dog was an assisted therapy or service dog. One user wrote, "Not a service animal. Probably an 'emotional support' animal, which is not the same thing. Doesn't belong in the cabin."

Others raised concerns about the dog's equipment, with one commenting, "A real service dog wouldn't need a prong," and another adding, "No support animal should need a prong collar."

Great Danes, known for their imposing size, are one of the largest dog breeds, weighing anywhere between 60 and 80 kgs and standing up to 34 inches tall.

