Delhi Metro Mobile App To Offer Tickets Of Monuments Managed By Archaeological Survey Of India

Delhi Metro's ticket booking app will now allow people, including tourists in the national capital, to book tickets for ASI-managed monuments.

On Wednesday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to enable the sale of ASI monument tickets through DMRC's Momentum 2.0 mobile application, an official statement said.

Under this collaboration, both ASI and DMRC will jointly develop and implement an integrated QR-based ticketing system which will provide seamless access to Delhi Metro services as well as entry to selected centrally protected monuments managed by ASI.

The two organisations will also work together to promote Delhi's rich cultural heritage through coordinated efforts, including public campaigns, joint events and digital platforms, it said.

This initiative aims to offer a hassle-free, world-class travel and tourism experience for both national and international tourists across Delhi and the NCR.

The collaboration will provide tourists and the general public with easy and convenient access through a unified ticketing solution that covers both metro travel and monument entry, the statement noted.

DMRC will integrate ASI's ticketing system into its app and provide space for the installation of ASI signages and standees, featuring historical information about various monuments at designated metro stations, to increase awareness among tourists, it added.

