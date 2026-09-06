Delhi Hotel Rooms Now Cost Up To Rs 2.4 Lakh Ahead Of BRICS Summit

Preparations for the BRICS Summit are in full swing in the national capital, with the high-profile event driving a sharp rise in hotel tariffs across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

The BRICS Summit is scheduled to be held in New Delhi from September 11 to 13, with hotel rates witnessing a significant increase in the days leading up to and following the summit. Industry sources said tariffs are expected to remain elevated until around September 20.

Luxury rooms that normally cost around Rs 18,000 per night are either unavailable or being quoted at Rs 80,000 and above, reflecting increased demand as delegations, diplomats, ministers and officials arrive in the national capital.

At hotels where rooms are still available, guests may reportedly have to pay between around Rs 1 lakh and Rs 2.4 lakh for a one-night stay. Availability has also become extremely limited at several major hotels in Lutyens' Delhi and Aerocity.

The increase in hotel demand is also reflected in online search trends. According to travel platform Ixigo, searches for five-star hotels in Delhi have increased by around 50 per cent.

“Searches for five-star properties in the city [are] increasing by 50%. Hotel rates have risen by more than 100% week-on-week, with several already sold out for September 12-13. Available rooms are starting at around Rs 1 lakh and going up to Rs 2.4 lakh per night,” Aloke Bajpai, co-founder and group chief executive officer of Ixigo, told NDTV Profit.

Several prominent hotels, including properties operated by The Leela Palace, Taj Group, Radisson Hotel Group and ITC, are virtually sold out, according to searches on Google Hotels. The limited rooms still available are being offered at sharply higher rates.

The surge is not limited to central Delhi, with hotels in Aerocity, Gurugram and Noida also witnessing strong demand. Several properties are reporting near-full or sold-out inventories.

Speaking to ANI, Public Relations Council of the Travel Agents Association of India member Rajan Sehgal said the summit would provide an opportunity to showcase India's hospitality and tourism sector to international visitors.

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“I think this is a great proud moment for India that we have hosted the G20 summit, then the AI summit, and now we are doing the BRICS Summit. So you know, it gives a lot of awareness and marketing for India that India is a great country as far as the hotels are concerned,” Sehgal said.

He said the increase in demand was not limited to central Delhi, with hotels across the NCR also witnessing strong bookings.

“When dignitaries or head of the states from all over the world are coming to India with the big delegations, so naturally, the hotels will get full it's not only the Lutyens Delhi but if you see the NCR even hotels in Aero City Gurugram, Delhi and Noida are sold out and this is a good sign for the Indian tourism industry,” he said.

Sehgal described the rise in tariffs as a temporary phase, saying senior officials and dignitaries typically prefer higher-category rooms during major summits.

“This is a temporary phase, I agree with you the hotel rates have gone up so much but you know when the Head of the States are coming or the senior, diplomats, officials, ministers are coming, naturally, they go for the highest category of rooms. So it's according to that,” he said.

He also said the summit would provide an opportunity to showcase India's culture, cuisine and hospitality to international visitors.

“But as I told you, it's a temporary phase, but it gives a lot of promotion to India as a tourism destination, and when they come to India, they will see lots of hospitality which they don't find in other Countries,” Sehgal said.

“The way we give hospitality shows our culture, our heritage, our music, our dances, our cuisine, which is most important and very popular all over the world. This is the right time to showcase India as a complete tourism destination,” he added.

Sehgal said travel agents had been advising clients with non-essential travel to Delhi during the summit period to consider staying outside the city, where hotel rates are relatively lower.

“We already block some hotels not in the heart of Delhi but outside Delhi; it's a little bit of an inconvenience, but we get good rates and give them luxury transport. Still, they save; instead of paying eighty thousand or seventy thousand in Delhi, we get them a room for twenty or twenty thousand with ten thousand rupees of transport. Still, they save fifty thousand rupees,” he said.

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Meanwhile, Murlimani, Chairman of the Delhi Hotel and Restaurant Owners Association, said hotels were preparing to showcase India's regional culture and cuisine to visiting delegations.

“Actually what we really like to cater for all types of clients. We want to upgrade India. So all types of cultural activities will be there in all the hotels; all types of food will be served. Because India has different types of food varieties, as every state has its own culture and their foods also,” Murlimani said.

He said even budget hotels would be encouraged to offer a variety of regional cuisines during the summit.

“We have told everybody that even the budget hotels will also be catering for these varieties of foods for everybody,” he added.

On the increase in hotel tariffs, Murlimani said rates typically rise during major summits because of limited room availability and advance bookings.

“If there is any summit or any function in Delhi, particularly at all the five-star hotels, rates will be increased because of the bookings. Every hotel has got limited rooms, and bookings are always there. Where the dignitaries stay, they have to keep some rooms vacant or a full block vacant for them also. So the room rates have increased,” he said.

Murlimani also urged hotels to direct some visitors accompanying official delegations towards budget properties to ease pressure on premium hotels.

“I will request every hotelier that wherever there is an increase in clients, they should send some clients to the budget hotels so that budget hotels can also be well versed with that summit,” he said.

On discussions within the hospitality industry over the tariff surge, Murlimani said hotel associations were expected to take up the matter with hoteliers.

“We're going to talk within a day or two. But already the secretaries and the president of the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations are looking into it. They are going to ask all the hoteliers to try to minimise the rates and send the extra persons coming with the dignitaries to the budget hotels,” he said.