"Feeling Blessed": Bhagyashree Visits Odisha's Iconic Jagannath Puri Temple

Bhagyashree is a true travel enthusiast. The actress recently visited the Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha. On Sunday, March 16, Bhagyashree posted a few pictures from her pilgrimage on Instagram, giving her fans a visual tour of the shrine. She posed against the background of the entry gate of the temple. The actress was dressed in orange ethnic wear, which she paired with a matching dupatta. Bhagyashree was also gifted a temple flag and a painting of god Jagannath, a form of Vishnu in Hinduism. The centuries-old temple is a popular tourist hotspot due to its rich history and architectural brilliance. The stone and wood carvings, decorated pillars and towering domes of the temple are worth admiring. During her stay in Odisha, Bhagyashree also enjoyed a traditional Odia delicacy - Chattu Besara. It is a tart, spicy, flavourful, authentic curry, which is made with locally grown mushrooms and mustard gravy.

The side note read, "Jai Jagannath !! Feeling blessed. In Puri for darshan of the Lord God Jagannath! needed it. Peace and blessings envelope you if you go with belief and reverence. Had a wonderful darshan. The priest gave me the dhvaj (temple flag) that was changed that day as a blessing (ashirwaad). Also tasted the famous "Chattu Besara" a mustard-flavoured cooked flavourful wild mushroom dish with ghee rice. Thank you IG Himanshu ji and DSP Prasant ji for making it possible."

Last year, Bhagyashree visited Murugan Swami temple in Batu Caves, Malaysia. The actress shared a video from her pilgrimage on Instagram. The footage captured Bhagyashree posing against the colourful background of the Hindu shrine, featuring gopurams and other intricate decors. Monkeys also appeared in the album. In the video, we also spotted a huge colossal statue of Lord Murugan and a set of vibrantly-hued stairs — an iconic tourist hotspot in the place.

In the caption, Bhagyashree wrote, "Rainbow steps! 272 steps to the Lord Murugan temple in Batu caves....a steep climb and a full workout, but totally worth the view and the blessings. This limestone temple was made in 1890 and has Lord Murugan statue about 42.7 meters right at the entrance. It is a beautiful sight to behold. Cannot miss this on your Kuala Lumpur trip."

We look forward to more travel adventures by Bhagyashree.