Barcelona's Sagrada Familia To Get New Plaza For Selfies And Pictures, Aimed To Curb Overcrowding

Travelling has become far more convenient and accessible. Travel enthusiasts, driven by the desire to explore new places, are frequently planning long vacations, turning once-hidden gems into booming tourist hotspots. As a result, popular destinations are grappling with overtourism problems. Despite the undeniable economic benefits, overcrowding can strain local infrastructure, disrupt the daily life of residents, and threaten delicate ecosystems.

Barcelona's famous landmark, La Sagrada Familia church, has been facing a similar crisis. But not anymore. Last year, the Spanish city launched a three-year Action Plan for the High-Traffic Area of the Sagrada Familia to manage overtourism.

Barcelona has decided to build an outdoor space right in front of the Sagrada Familia church, reports USA Today. This anteroom of 6,200 square meters will be established on Placa Gaudí. The authorities have also planned on setting up a long bench that will act as a boundary along the perimeter.

The area will be solely dedicated to tourists who can click selfies, take pictures of the surroundings and simply hang out in the plaza. The upcoming initiative aims to curb the sidewalk congestion and ensure that the entryways of local businesses remain unobstructed.

As per the action plan, “the new configuration of the square must address how to manage the crowds of tourists while also creating a community space for local residents and neighbourhood organisations."

Previously, the Barcelona City Council shared a report highlighting the tremendous footfall at the basilica. They have claimed that approximately 16,000 tourists visit the church every day, causing congestion and frustration among the locals.

Notably, the report suggests that only 20 per cent of people enter the place of worship. Many are happy to just click photos outside.

“When local residents are added to the mix, problems arise relating to coexistence, safety and security, noise, dirt and non-compliance with rules and regulations, associated with large numbers of people constantly moving about," said the council on their website.

The new plaza will begin its construction works after the summer season. The project, estimated to cost around €2.7 million, is expected to be completed by April 2026.