Travelling To The US? Here Are 7 Items You Now Can't Carry In Checked Luggage

In a bid to streamline air travel and tighten security measures, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), in coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), has brought into effect a fresh ban on seven types of items in all checked baggage on U.S. flights. All these are lithium battery-powered items that now must be packed in your carry-on luggage. This regulation amendment is a part of a larger safety campaign to avoid in-flight fires, following a string of battery-related mishaps on commercial aeroplanes.

Here are 7 items banned from checked luggage on US-bound flights

- Power banks

- Cellphone battery charging cases

- Spare lithium-ion batteries

- Spare lithium-metal batteries

- Cellphone batteries

- Laptop batteries

- External battery packs and portable rechargers

FAA guidelines state that lithium batteries have the potential to overheat and cause a dangerous chemical reaction called “thermal runaway.” Factors such as physical damage, exposure to heat or water, overcharging, inadequate packaging, or internal manufacturing defects might cause this reaction to occur suddenly.

The FAA has issued a warning that thermal runaway, especially in a plane's cargo hold, can spread swiftly to neighbouring batteries and pose an uncontrolled fire danger.

There are certain items you can't pack in your checked-in luggage for US flights.

“When a carry-on bag is checked at the gate or at planeside, all spare lithium batteries and power banks must be removed from the bag and kept with the passenger in the aircraft cabin. The battery terminals must be protected from short circuit," the FAA said in a statement.

The decision to implement these regulations comes after multiple battery-related incidents on commercial aircrafts. Seven passengers were hurt in January 2025 when a power battery on Air Busan Flight 391 caught fire. Another instance took place in November 2024 when a Southwest flight had to be evacuated due to a passenger's iPhone catching fire midair.

These kinds of mishaps have highlighted how crucial it is to have high-risk equipment in a location where qualified cabin staff can respond and tackle the situation immediately.