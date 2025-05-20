Cannes Film Festival 2025: Mouni Roy Is Having Best "Workation" With Nature, Vintage Walks And Good Food

Mouni Roy has shared postcards from the French Riviera. In case you don't know, the actress recently attended the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. While Mouni commanded attention with her sartorial flair at the prestigious event, she is now scooping time out from her hectic schedule to explore France. The first couple of pictures in the album showcase Mouni Roy spending time in nature. She looks straight out of a fairytale in a lace-embroidered, navy-blue gown. Up next, she posed against the backdrop of a vintage Mediterranean-style house, wearing a pink dress. She twirled in the pretty ensemble, standing on a tree-lined road.

Mouni Roy's travel itinerary involved indulging in a plate of delicious taralli — a type of ring-shaped, small and savoury crackers. There was a bowl of olives coupled with cheese slices. Mouni also relished a decadent sundae featuring vanilla ice cream served with red swirls and cherries. Yummy! Grilled and charred kebabs stuck to a metal skewer were on the menu too. She was joined by one of her friends on the gastronomical escapade.

Mouni Roy's sojourn also included visiting Chopard — the luxury Swiss brand known for its exquisitely crafted watches, jewellery and other accessories. The actress offered a glimpse of a stunning Dior store as well. Her side note read, “Before, after, in between what we are calling work.”

Here Are 5 Things To Do In The French Riviera:

1. Visit Promenade des Anglais – Stroll along the coastal walkway, taking in pristine sea views and swaying palm trees.

2. Explore Monte Carlo – Enjoy an exotic yacht ride and snap as many pictures as you like.

3. Go to a Hilltop Village – Wander through cobbled streets and take a tour of the Fragonard perfumery.

4. Drive Through the Corniche Roads – The coastal drive between Nice and Monaco will reward you with towering sea cliffs and charming hillside villages.

5. Find Joy in Saint-Paul-de-Vence – Strolling through museums and art galleries in this picturesque village will awaken your inner artist.

