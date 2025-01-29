All You Need To Know About 'Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Traveller Program'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expanded the 'Fast Track Immigration - Trusted Traveller Program' (FTI-TTP) on January 16, 2025, to seven additional airports in India. It was inaugurated at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport in June 2024. The objective of this program is to provide faster immigration clearance for pre-verified travellers through automated e-gates using biometric authentication. As part of the first phase, FTI-TTP will also be available at airports in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin, and Ahmedabad. There are plans to implement this facility across 21 major airports in the country, reported ANI.

The program is free of cost. Both Indian citizens and Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) cardholders can enrol for it. If your FTI-TTP application is approved, you can skip Immigration queues at particular airports and breeze through the e-gates after completing a brief authentication on the spot.

Here's the step-by-step process to follow:

Complete online registration by filling in your details and uploading the required documents (passport/OCI card, photo, proof of address, etc.) on the official portal: https://ftittp.mha.gov.in. If your submission is successful, you should receive a confirmation email a few days later. Then you can move to the next step: registration of your biometric data. You can get your biometric data recorded for the program at a selected Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO). These offices are located in several cities across India, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, etc. You can make an appointment for your FTI-TTP registration. Alternatively, if you're already at an international airport, you can register your biometric data for FTI-TTP while going through Immigration. If your application is successful, you should receive an email confirmation after a few days. Once both stages of your FTI-TTP registration are approved, you can easily avail of the facility at the aforementioned international airports in India. Scan your boarding pass at the e-gates and then complete biometric authentication. Successful verification allows the e-gate to open, granting immigration clearance.

The FTI-TTP is an initiative that aims to provide world-class immigration facilities and make international travel seamless and secure.