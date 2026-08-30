Vadodara To Mundra Air Taxi Begins: Route, Time, Fare And More

Travelling between Vadodara and Mundra is set to become quicker and more convenient with the launch of a new air taxi service connecting the two Gujarat cities. Operated by Fly Air Taxi, the service offers passengers an alternative to longer road journeys. It is expected to make commuting to Mundra's port and industrial areas easier, especially for business travellers and working professionals. Here's a look at the route, timings, ticket fares and other key details passengers should know before booking.

Route And Timings

The new Vadodara-Mundra-Vadodara air taxi service officially began operations on August 28. The route offers multiple morning departures from Vadodara, along with return flights from Mundra scheduled throughout the week.

Representational Image: Unsplash

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As per a report in TOI, the service has three daily departures from Vadodara to Mundra, slotted at 6.30 am, 6.55 am and 7.20 am. An additional flight will operate on Sundays at 7:45 am.

The return flights from Mundra to Vadodara follow different schedules depending on the day of the week. From Monday to Thursday, services are scheduled to arrive in Vadodara between 6:32 pm and 7:22 pm. On Fridays and Saturdays, the arrival window is between 6:21 pm and 7:11 pm. Sundays have four return flights, while arrivals are spread across the day from 11:36 am to 6:26 am.

How Much Does The Vadodara-Mundra Air Taxi Cost?

Talking about the cost, fares are set to start at around Rs 499 and can go up to Rs 3,400, depending on factors such as demand, availability and dynamic pricing. Travellers with fixed plans may therefore benefit from booking their tickets early to secure a better fare.

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With limited seats available on each flight, passengers are encouraged to book their tickets in advance. The operator is presenting the air taxi as a premium option for regional travel, highlighting shorter check-in times, comfortable seating, trained crew and an overall more convenient flying experience.