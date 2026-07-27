A Shark Was Ready To Attack Swimmers, Then A Pod Of Dolphins Did Something Extraordinary To Protect Them

New Zealand's coastline is the kind of place where travellers head hoping for memorable wildlife encounters. Dolphins, whales and seals are a common sight in its waters. But every now and then, the ocean delivers a story that sounds almost too extraordinary to be true. Back in 2004, what began as a routine swim for British lifeguard Rob Howes, his teenage daughter and two family friends off the country's North Island quickly turned into an experience they would never forget, after a pod of dolphins began behaving in a surprisingly unusual way.

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A Swim That Took An Unexpected Turn

On October 30, 2004, Rob Howes was swimming about 100 metres offshore at Ocean Beach near Whangarei with his 15-year-old daughter Niccy and two family friends, Karina Cooper and Helen Slade. While they were in the water, a pod of bottlenose dolphins suddenly approached and began circling the group.

At first, the swimmers were puzzled. The dolphins kept swimming tightly around them and appeared determined to keep everyone together. Whenever a swimmer drifted away, the animals guided them back towards the group. The behaviour seemed unusual, but the reason soon became clear.

The Shark In The Water

Howes later told the New Zealand Press Association (NZPA), as reported by Al Jazeera, that he tried to move away from the group when two of the larger dolphins guided him back. It was then that he spotted a great white shark estimated to be around three metres long swimming nearby.

Photo: Unsplash

"I just recoiled. It was only about two metres away from me, the water was crystal clear and it was as clear as the nose on my face," Howes told NZPA.

According to reports, the shark appeared to be circling the swimmers, prompting the dolphins to maintain their close formation around the group.

Dolphins Hold Their Ground

What followed has become one of the most remarkable wildlife stories associated with New Zealand's waters. Reports said the dolphins surrounded the swimmers for around 40 minutes, repeatedly positioning themselves between the people and the shark. Witnesses recalled coordinated movements and tail slaps as the animals maintained what appeared to be a protective barrier. The shark remained nearby but never got close enough to reach the group.

Only after the threat appeared to pass did the dolphins gradually move away, allowing the swimmers to return safely to shore unharmed.

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Why Did The Dolphins Intervene?

While nobody knows exactly why the dolphins acted the way they did, researchers offered a possible explanation.

Ingrid Visser of Orca Research told NZPA that dolphins are known to confront sharks to protect themselves and their young. She suggested the pod may have sensed danger and reacted accordingly. "They could have sensed the danger to the swimmers and taken action to protect them," Visser said.

More than 20 years later, the incident remains one of the world's most talked-about ocean encounters, captivating travellers, wildlife enthusiasts and anyone fascinated by the mysteries of the natural world.