9 Best Picnic Spots in Delhi To Visit With Your Kids This Winter

Let's be real: squeezing in family time amidst our hectic schedules feels like a mission impossible. But hey, it's so worth it. There are a plethora of picnic places in Delhi to enjoy some quality family time. Winter is the perfect season to step out and make the most of the warm sun, fresh air, and scenic spots. Whether you're in the mood for historical gardens, nature-packed sanctuaries, or wide-open spaces to play, there's no shortage of kid-friendly places in Delhi for a fun day out. From iconic landmarks like India Gate to hidden gems like Nandanvan, these picnic spots offer something for everyone. So, pack your snacks, grab a mat, and let's dive into the best places for an unforgettable picnic!

1. Okhla Bird Sanctuary

Kick off the list with a total gem - Okhla Bird Sanctuary. Known for its peaceful vibes and bird-watching opportunities, this spot is a must-visit. Located on the Okhla Barrage over the Yamuna, it's home to over 300 species of birds. With cosy seating arrangements scattered throughout, you can enjoy a laid-back picnic in nature's lap. The entry fee is just 30 rupees per person, making it both fun and budget-friendly.

2. India Gate

An absolute classic! India Gate is one of Delhi's most loved picnic destinations, and for good reason. Whether it's sprawling out on Rajpath or playing games in the park, this place buzzes with energy. Bonus: there's a dedicated Children's Park nearby, loaded with swings and slides for kids. Pack your snacks, grab a picnic mat, and soak in the lively vibe.

3. Lodhi Garden

This spot is a win for families who love history and greenery. With its lush lawns, serene ponds, and ancient tombs, Lodhi Garden offers a refreshing change from the usual city chaos. Don't miss the quirky carvings on the dry tree trunks-think birds and faces, all adding a touch of charm to the space. It's perfect for a mix of chill and exploration.

4. Sunder Nursery

Nestled near Humayun's Tomb, Sunder Nursery feels like stepping into a green paradise. This 16th-century heritage garden is all about scenic picnic vibes-think sprawling lawns, shaded trees, and picture-perfect backdrops. Spread out your mat, dig into your winter snacks, and bask in the peaceful surroundings. Pro tip: You'll find some great eateries right outside the nursery too.

5. Deer Park, Hauz Khas

If you want a sanctuary feel without leaving the city, Deer Park is your spot. It's not just a picnic haven but also a great place to spot deer, rabbits, and peacocks. Add to that a stunning lake and a historic tomb, and you've got yourself a mini getaway. Whether it's walking trails or chilling at the district park, there's plenty to do here with the fam.

6. Nandanvan, Greater Kailash 1

Here's one that's still a bit under the radar - Nandanvan. This hidden gem in GK-1 is perfect for a quiet picnic with the kids. Think lush green lawns, fun swings, and ample space to lay out a mat and play games. And the best part? Entry is just 20 rupees, making it an affordable option for a day out.

7. Garden of Five Senses

For a picnic that feels like an art tour, the Garden of Five Senses is the place to be. This sprawling park is dotted with sculptures, colourful flowers, and peaceful nooks perfect for a relaxed afternoon. The vibrant ambience makes it a hit with families, and there's even a food court nearby if you forget to pack snacks.

8. Yamuna Biodiversity Park

Calling all nature lovers! This unique park in Delhi is a restored green zone that feels like an escape from city life. The Yamuna Biodiversity Park offers guided trails and plenty of picnic-friendly spots where kids can run around while you relax. It's a great pick for families looking for a mix of education and outdoor fun.

9. Mehrauli Archaeological Park

History buffs, this one's for you. Mehrauli Archaeological Park is a stunning blend of ancient ruins, lush greenery, and open spaces-perfect for a winter picnic. From tombs to step-wells, there's plenty to explore while you take a break and enjoy the warm sun. Don't forget to carry a camera for those Insta-worthy family shots!

So, whether your kids are itching for some outdoor fun or you just need an excuse to enjoy the winter sun, these picnic spots have got you covered.