7 Natural Hot Springs In India For A Warm Soak This Winter

When winter's chill seeps into your bones, there's nothing quite like a warm soak to bring you back to life. While some may opt for hot showers or cosy blankets, why not go the extra mile and dive into something more magical? India's natural hot springs, bubbling with warm mineral-rich waters, offer a therapeutic escape that combines relaxation with a dash of adventure. Whether you're after a quick weekend getaway or a rejuvenating break, these natural wonders provide the perfect excuse to leave your mundane routine behind. Ready to swap your woollies for a warm soak? Let's take a look at some of the most stunning geothermal springs in India that'll keep you toasty this winter.

Here Are 7 Natural Geothermal Springs In India:

1. Kheerganga, Himachal Pradesh

Nestled deep in the lush Parvati Valley, Kheerganga is a trekker's paradise and a haven for anyone in search of a magical hot spring experience. After a moderately challenging trek of about 12-14 kilometres through dense forests and scenic mountain trails, you'll find yourself rewarded with the natural hot springs of Kheerganga. The springs sit against a backdrop of snow-covered peaks, making your dip all the more surreal. The water is comfortably warm, offering much-needed relief to tired muscles after the trek. Legend has it that the springs are sacred and hold healing properties. Pro tip: Stay overnight in one of the rustic camps nearby and enjoy a star-lit sky after your soak — it's an experience you won't forget.

Kheerganga. Photo: Instagram/t.cthakur

2. Manikaran, Himachal Pradesh

Nestled in the charming Parvati Valley, Manikaran is more than just a serene destination — it's a geothermal wonder. The hot springs here are famed for their spiritual and healing properties, making it a favourite among locals and tourists alike. The water temperature can soar up to 94 degrees Celsius, so don't expect a leisurely swim, but the nearby bathing areas offer a more manageable dip. Pro tip: Pack your bathing essentials and stay a while - the surrounding views of snow-clad peaks and dense forests are nothing short of breathtaking. Oh, and don't miss the langar at the Gurudwara, where rice is cooked using hot spring water!

3. Tattapani, Himachal Pradesh

Another Himachali gem, Tattapani (which literally means 'hot water' in Hindi) is a small hamlet located around 50 km from Shimla. The hot springs here stretch along the banks of the Sutlej River, making it a picturesque spot to soak your worries away. Rich in sulphur, these waters are believed to have therapeutic properties that can ease joint pain and improve skin health. Visit during the winter months when the temperatures drop and the springs feel like a warm hug for your body. Bonus: Combine your dip with a riverside picnic or try your hand at rafting for some added thrills.

Photo: Instagram/thepahadibanjara

4. Reshi, Sikkim

Tucked away in the quaint village of Reshi, on the banks of the Rangit River, these hot springs are a hidden treasure of Sikkim. What makes them unique is the tranquil, offbeat setting — think lush greenery, gurgling streams, and a complete break from the crowds. The spring waters here are naturally warm and slightly sulphuric, offering a soothing soak that feels like nature's own spa therapy. Reshi also doubles as a great base for exploring nearby monasteries and hiking trails, so you can mix a bit of adventure with relaxation.

5. Puga, Ladakh

If you thought Ladakh was all about rugged mountains and stark landscapes, think again. Tucked away in the remote Puga Valley, these hot springs are a lesser-known treasure. Surrounded by barren landscapes and geothermal phenomena such as steaming vents and sulphur deposits, Puga offers a one-of-a-kind experience. The mineral-rich waters are said to have therapeutic properties, making them perfect for a relaxing soak. The stark beauty of Ladakh's rugged terrain adds to the charm, creating a serene retreat for anyone braving the cold. Don't miss the unique sight of boiling water bubbling straight out of the earth— nature's way of showing off!

Puga. Photo: Instagram/tushar_kaushiik

6. Yumthang, Sikkim

Yumthang is known as the "Valley of Flowers," but come winter, its hot springs steal the show. Nestled amidst snow-draped mountains, Yumthang's geothermal springs are a heavenly retreat for those braving the cold. Accessible via a short walk from the Yumthang village, these springs are encased in a small hut, ensuring a private and peaceful soak. The mineral-rich waters are believed to work wonders on your skin and joints, so don't shy away from a long dip. Pair your visit with a trip to the nearby Shingba Rhododendron Sanctuary for a day that's equal parts relaxing and awe-inspiring.

7. Gaurikund, Uttarakhand

Located en route to the famous Kedarnath Temple, Gaurikund is steeped in mythology and natural beauty. The hot springs here are a pit stop for pilgrims, offering a warm embrace after a long, chilly trek. These waters are believed to be sacred and carry a sense of tranquillity that's hard to put into words. Whether you're here for spiritual reasons or simply seeking a moment of warmth, Gaurikund is worth the visit. Just be prepared for a bit of a trek, as it adds to the charm of this one-of-a-kind experience.

Photo: Instagram/chalisaviravan

8. Bakreshwar, West Bengal

Far from the mountainous north, Bakreshwar offers a unique geothermal experience in the plains of West Bengal. Located in the Birbhum district, this hot spring is surrounded by a temple complex, making it a mix of spiritual and natural charm. The water here can get quite hot — up to 70 degrees Celsius — but designated bathing areas allow you to enjoy a more comfortable soak. Local legends claim these waters have miraculous healing powers, so why not give it a try?

Tips For Enjoying Geothermal Springs

Pack Smart: Bring lightweight, quick-drying towels, swimwear, and flip-flops.

Hydrate: Soaking in hot water can be dehydrating, so keep a bottle of water handy.

Respect The Environment: Many springs are in eco-sensitive areas, so be mindful of littering or using chemicals like shampoos or soaps.

Plan Ahead: Some springs can be quite remote, so check accessibility and facilities before you go.