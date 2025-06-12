5 Exciting Things To Do In Nainital For A Memorable Trip

Nainital is one of those places that instantly make you feel calm and refreshed. Tucked away in the hills of Uttarakhand, this peaceful town is known for its beautiful lake, misty mountains and cool, crisp air. Whether you're visiting with family, friends or going solo, there's no shortage of exciting things to do. Want to sip chai by the lake, take in snow-capped views or wander through lively streets? Nainital has a little bit of everything. Here are five experiences you shouldn't miss when you're in this lovely hill town. Check them out below!

Also Read: 7 Must-Visit Hidden Gems In Japan You've (Probably) Never Heard Of

Here Are 5 Exciting Things You Can Do In Nainital:

1. Take A Boat Ride On Naini Lake

The heart of Nainital is its famous lake and a boat ride here is a must. You can choose between a rowboat or a paddleboat and enjoy the peaceful waters surrounded by lush hills. It's especially beautiful during the early morning or evening when the light reflects off the water and the town begins to glow.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

2. Ride The Cable Car To Snow View Point

For one of the best views in town, hop on the cable car to Snow View Point. As you rise above the rooftops, you'll see the lake below and the Himalayan peaks in the distance. On clear days, you might even catch a glimpse of the snow-covered Nanda Devi range.

3. Stroll Along Mall Road

Mall Road is the lively heart of Nainital, perfect for an evening walk. It's lined with local shops, bakeries, cafes and street food vendors. You can pick up souvenirs, try delicious local snacks like momos and corn on the cob or just enjoy the lake view as you walk. It's a great way to take in the town's friendly vibe.

4. Visit Naina Devi Temple

Right at the northern end of Naini Lake is the peaceful Naina Devi Temple. This sacred spot is not only important to locals but also a quiet place to sit, reflect and take in the calm energy of the area. Even if you're not religious, the atmosphere and the location right by the lake make it worth a visit.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

5. Trek To Tiffin Top

If you're up for a little adventure, take the short hike to Tiffin Top. Also known as Dorothy's Seat, this spot offers a panoramic view of Nainital and the surrounding hills. The trek is not too difficult and once you reach the top, it's the perfect place for a picnic.

Also Read: Icebreaker Cruises, Safaris And Concerts: Indians Now Want Travel With A Story

So, the next time you plan a trip to Nainital, do keep these points in mind! Happy Travelling!