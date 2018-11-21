M Karunanidhi's Ancestral House Damaged In Cyclone Gaja

A tree in front of the house got uprooted and fell on the house damaging the tiled roof and a name board, they said.

Top Stories | (with inputs from AFP) | Updated: November 21, 2018 03:34 IST
M Karunanidhi's ancestral house is being maintained as a memorial and a library.

Tiruvarur: 

The ancestral house of late DMK chief M Karunanidhi's family at Thirukuvalai village near Tiruvarur in Tamil Nadu has suffered damage in the 'Gaja' cyclone, officials said on Tuesday.

The house is being maintained as a memorial and a library.

The cyclone crossed the Tamil Nadu coast near Vedaranyam in neighbouring Nagapattinam district on November 16 causing extensive damage and claiming 46 lives.



