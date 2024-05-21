Tamil Nadu Asks Centre To Secure Release Of 4 Fishermen Detained By Kuwait

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister sought PM Modi's intervention.

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday requested the Centre to secure through diplomatic channels the release of four fishermen from the state detained by the Kuwait Coastal Police.

The men belonging to Ramanthapuram district have been incarcerated in the prison there since their arrest on December 5, last year and Chief Minister M K Stalin had already flagged their arrest and demanded their immediate release, state Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena said.

In a release, he reminded that the chief minister had in a letter dated February 9, sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention in ensuring the release of the fishermen by initiating diplomatic efforts.

"Since the men have not been released despite the state government's repeated insistence, the Chief Secretary wrote a reminder letter to the External Affairs Secretary in this regard," the release said.

