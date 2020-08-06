Delhi Police Arrest 2 Gangsters In Haryana After Brief Chase: Officials

Delhi Police arrested the accused in Haryana (Representational)

Two most-wanted gangsters were arrested by Delhi Police on Monday after a brief chase in Haryana, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Ankit Gujjar (28), a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district, and Anil (29), a resident of Delhi's Dakshin Puri. The two had cash reward on their arrest, the officials said.

Ankit Gujjar had reportedly joined hands with another gangster Rohit Chaudhary to form the Chaudhary-Gujjar gang and they were keen on expanding their network in South Delhi.

Several other gangsters of South Delhi joined this gang and were living together in Rajasthan's Neemrana along with their leaders, a senior police officer said.

"Police received a tip-off that the gang members will be moving towards Jhajjhar in Haryana, following which a trap was laid and the accused were identified in a car. Sensing police presence, they sped from the spot. The accused persons were arrested near Jhajjhar around 6 pm on Monday," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Khushwah said.

In 2019, Ankit Gujjar had killed one person in his village as he was planning to fight the panchayat elections against him.

Thereafter, Ankit Gujjar fled from his village and a reward of Rs 50,000 was declared on his arrest by UP Police.

