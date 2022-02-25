Kerala Hotel CCTV Shows Man With Machete Attacking Receptionist

Hotel City Tower, Thiruvananthapuram: The gruesome incident was caught on CCTV.

A 34-year-old receptionist from Tamil Nadu was hacked to death on Friday at a hotel in the heart of Thiruvananthapuram by an unidentified person, the police have said, in an incident caught on chilling security camera video.

Neelan also known as Ayyappan, who was sitting at the reception of a hotel in the Thampanoor area, was murdered by a person who came on a motorbike.

"The CCTV visuals show a man carrying a machete walking into the hotel reception and hacking him to death. He escaped after the murder. The search is on," the police said.

The police are yet to discover the motive behind the murder.

A hotel employee, who was the only other person present at the lodge, saw the body and called the police.

(With inputs from PTI)