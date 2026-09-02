Cristiano Ronaldo's Sister Elma Aveiro Meets Kerala CM, Promises To Deliver Special Message To CR7

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, Elma Aveiro, met Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan during her visit to the state, with their meeting centred on Kerala's deep love for the Portuguese football superstar. The Chief Minister shared details of the interaction on Instagram in a Malayalam post. In the post, he said he had the opportunity to meet Elma during her visit to Kerala and described their interaction as warm and pleasant.

Mr Satheesan said he spoke to Elma about the immense love and admiration Ronaldo enjoys among football fans in Kerala. He also told her that the Portuguese star has a huge following in the state and revealed that he is himself a fan of Ronaldo.

According to the Chief Minister's post, Elma assured him that she would convey Kerala's message of love and support to her brother.

Watch the video here:

The interaction also touched on the strong football culture in Kerala, where Ronaldo enjoys a particularly passionate fan following. The Chief Minister spoke about the admiration Malayali football fans have for the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star.

After exchanging pleasantries, Elma made a request of her own. She asked the Chief Minister if she could take a photograph with him. Satheesan readily agreed, bringing the brief and friendly meeting to an end.

The meeting has since attracted attention among Ronaldo fans in Kerala, particularly because of Elma's assurance that she would pass on the state's message of affection for the football icon to her brother.