Another Coronavirus Case In Kerala, Total Cases In State Rise To 25

Three people, who had tested positive, had been treated and discharged earlier.

One more person from Kerala has tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total cases to 25, as the LDF government on Thursday announced a Rs 20,000 crore special financial package to overcome the crisis being faced by the state following the virus outbreak.

Three people, who had tested positive, had been treated and discharged earlier.

A man hailing from Kasaragod district, who had returned from Dubai and was under observation, has tested positive for the virus on Thursday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters after a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation.

"At least 31,173 people are under surveillance, of whom 237 are in observation in hospitals in the state," he said.

Pinarayi Vijayan said 64 people were hospitalised today. The state government announced a Rs 20,000 crore financial package to overcome the severe crisis it is facing following the virus outbreak.