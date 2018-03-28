CCTV Shows Kerala Woman Lying Injured On Road, People Walk, Drive By Her

In the CCTV footage, people are seen crowding around the woman as mute spectators.

The CCTV footage shows several bikers, cars and buses passing her after the woman falls to the road.

Thiruvananthapuram:   A 65-year-old woman, the victim of a hit-and-run, lay bleeding in the middle of a busy road in Thiruvananthapuram, with cars and buses passing her by without stopping, in a shocking display of public apathy caught on security cameras in the Kerala capital.

CCTV footage shows several bikers, cars - including the official vehicle of a civic body - and buses passing her after the woman falls to the road, head first. No one stops to help and no calls were apparently made to the police either. People are seen crowding around the woman as mute spectators, until around 3:25 seconds into the CCTV footage a young man steps in to help. Around the same time, a passing police car stops and takes her to the hospital. 
"We were not informed of this incident. We were just passing the place and stopped by seeing the crowd gather. We rushed her to a local hospital,  from there she was taken to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College yesterday," a police source said.

The police have arrested a 20-year old man who riding the two wheeler,  with two other pillion riders, besides him. All three of them were not wearing helmets.

 

