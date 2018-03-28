CCTV Shows Kerala Woman Lying Injured On Road, People Walk, Drive By Her

CCTV footage shows several bikers, cars - including the official vehicle of a civic body - and buses passing her after the woman falls to the road, head first. No one stops to help and no calls were apparently made to the police either. People are seen crowding around the woman as mute spectators, until around 3:25 seconds into the CCTV footage a young man steps in to help. Around the same time, a passing police car stops and takes her to the hospital.
#WATCH Kadakkavoor:A 65-year-old woman hit by a vehicle kept lying injured on a busy road for several minutes, was later taken to hospital in a Police car. The accused driver has been arrested #Kerala (video source: unverified) pic.twitter.com/WAr719Wr7P- ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2018
"We were not informed of this incident. We were just passing the place and stopped by seeing the crowd gather. We rushed her to a local hospital, from there she was taken to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College yesterday," a police source said.
