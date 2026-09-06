Massive Landslide In Sikkim Blocks Teesta River Flow, Advisory Issued

A landslide that occurred above North Sikkim's Chyakoong River in the Mangan district on Saturday night has resulted in its partial blockage, as well as that of the Teesta River, resulting in panic in the area in view of the recent Nepal floods.

The incident occurred overnight near the Naga Forest area, opposite Theng Tunnel.

With memories of the recent Nepal glacier collapse still fresh and the 2023 Teesta flash flood, even minor river blockages are quickly triggering panic and speculation on social media.

However, there is no immediate flood threat to downstream areas, with authorities urging residents in Mangan to remain calm, rely on official updates and avoid spreading unverified information.

Officials in Sikkim have told NDTV that in the current environment, even a relatively limited or temporary blockage of a river can quickly be amplified on social media into fears of a major downstream flood.

Water levels at Sankalang and Phidang remain normal, though muddy, with continuous monitoring underway, authorities said.

The advisory also asks people to avoid approaching the Teesta and Chyakoong riverbanks in the affected stretch until the assessment is complete.

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista said, "I have personally spoken to the the Chief Secretary of Sikkim, Ravindra Telang ji, regarding the landslide that occurred above the Chyakoong River, opposite OC Bhir, during the intervening night of September 5 and 6, 2026. He has informed me that the landslide has resulted in a partial blockage of the flow of both rivers, with the flow of the Teesta River being temporarily obstructed."

"However, at present, the flow of the Teesta River remains normal. Water has accumulated in the Teesta and Chyakoong Rivers, but both rivers continue to flow partially. No loss of life or injuries has been reported so far," Bista added.

However, he urged people living on the banks of the Teesta river to take precautionary steps and remain alert.

"Our entire region is receiving rainfall, so it is better to be safe than sorry," the leader said.

According to the Mangan District Administration, water has accumulated in the affected stretch, but both rivers continue to flow. Ground assessments by police personnel at Chungthang and Theng have found the Teesta flow to be normal at present.

The administration has alerted vulnerable areas in the lower belt as a precautionary measure, while police and rescue personnel continue to monitor the situation.

(With Inputs From Pankaj Dhungel)