'Will Factor All Related Developments': India Keeps Watch On Teesta Issue

India on Friday said its development assistance for projects in Bangladesh is based on a "mutually agreed roadmap" and New Delhi will factor "all related developments" in its overall approach to the Teesta river-related project.

The comments by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal came in response to a query on the Teesta issue in the context of Dhaka and Beijing discussing the Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project (TRCMRP) during Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's recent visit to China.

China's involvement in the Teesta river management can potentially complicate New Delhi-Dhaka ties for its strategic significance.

Asked how India viewed this, Jaiswal said, "India's development assistance for projects in Bangladesh is based on a mutually agreed roadmap which is regularly reviewed. Our views on the Teesta river project have been previously conveyed to the Bangladeshi side. We will factor all related developments in our overall approach to the Teesta issue."

The Teesta river flows from the eastern Himalayas through Sikkim and West Bengal before entering Bangladesh, where it is a key source of irrigation and livelihood for millions of people.

The Teesta river basin is located near India's sensitive Siliguri Corridor, a 22-km narrow strip of land that connects the mainland with the northeastern states.

Asked about New Delhi's reaction to reports about Bangladesh's strategically located Mongla Port and its plans to buy fighter jets from China, Jaiswal said, "We pay attention to all these issues and take whatever appropriate steps we deem necessary." Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman had said on June 27 that relations between Dhaka and Beijing had reached their "highest level" after PM Tarique Rahman's visit to China.

According to him, "significant progress" was made on the TRCMRP, with China pledging its support and both sides agreeing to expedite the project's feasibility study.

The two countries had also agreed to expedite the implementation of the Mongla Port Modernisation and Expansion Project and the Chinese Economic and Industrial Zone Development Project in Chattogram, the minister had said.

In response to another query related to consular services in Australia, Kuwait and the UAE, Jaiswal said, "Our missions in concerned countries, that is in Australia, Kuwait and the UAE, continue to offer... limited consular services." The operations of the outsourcing agencies in these countries supporting consular services rendered by Indian missions "have been kept on hold as the matter is presently sub judice. We await directions from the honourable high court" on this matter, he said.

Asked about reports that UNESCO has asked Pakistan to reverse the "reconstructions" that "undermined the integrity" of two historical sites in Taxila, a World Heritage Site, Jaiswal said, "Cultural heritage... especially those recognised by UNESCO, don't belong to any one person or country. It belongs to the entire world. And as such, it's our responsibility to protect and preserve our heritage and move forward." According to reports in Pakistani media, the cultural arm of the UN has warned that it would "delist" Taxila from the UNESCO World Heritage List if the said actions were not reversed.

Located in the Rawalpindi district of Pakistan's Punjab province, Taxila is a vast site that includes a Mesolithic cave and the archaeological remains of four early settlement sites, Buddhist monasteries, and a mosque and a madrassa.

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