With Assets Worth Rs 300 Crore, Congress Candidate Richest In Telangana

Congress' Rajgopal Reddy is contesting elections from Nalgonda district.

With assets worth over Rs 300 crore, Congress' K Rajgopal Reddy is the richest candidate ahead of next month's assembly elections in Telangana.

Rajgopal Reddy, who is contesting from Nalgonda district, declared family assets of Rs 314 crore in the affidavit filed before election authorities, along with his nomination papers.

His net worth has gone up by 371 per cent during last four years. The Congress leader, a businessman, had declared assets of Rs 66 crore while contesting the Lok Sabha elections in 2014.

Rajgopal Reddy, who was a member of Lok Sabha from 2009 to 2014, is currently a member of Telangana Legislative Council. His wife K Laxmi owns assets worth about 290 crores.

Marri Janardhan Reddy of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is the second richest candidate for the December 7 elections. Seeking re-election from Nagarkurnool constituency, he has declared family assets of Rs 161 crore, an increase from Rs 111 crore in the previous elections.

G. Yoganand of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the third richest among candidates with assets of Rs 146 crore.

Finance Minister Etela Rajender is the richest among Ministers with assets worth Rs 42 crores while Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, is close second with Rs.41.82 crore assets.

Chandrashekhar Rao is worth Rs 23.55 crore. He had assets of Rs 15.15 crore in 2014. TRS chief and his son rank top among candidates with agriculture income.