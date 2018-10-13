Telangana Congress's Poll Promise On Turning KCR Residence To Hospital

Pragathi Bhavan was constructed at a cost of Rs 500 crore. (File)

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday said the Congress, if voted to power in the December 7 assembly polls, would turn 'Pragathi Bhavan', the official residence of the Chief Minister in the city, into a public hospital.

"Pragathi Bhavan, which was constructed at a cost of Rs 500 crore on nine acres of land and one lakh square feet, is now a symbol of dictatorial and aristocratic rule of the KCR family," he said.

After to coming to power, the Congress party would turn 'Pragathi Bhavan' into a public hospital to announce the return of people's rule and restoration of democracy in Telangana State, a Congress release quoted him as saying.

Mr Reddy was speaking at a function where TRS MLC C Bhupati Reddy from Nizamabad district and his supporters joined the Congress.

He alleged that TRS president and caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has cheated all sections of society and neglected all districts, particularly Nizamabad.

More than 4,500 farmers committed suicide in Telangana during the TRS regime, he alleged.

The Congress has also stepped up its campaign for the assembly polls.

TPCC Campaign Committee Chairman M Bhatti Vikramarka, senior party leader and former minister D K Aruna and the partys star campaigner Vijayashanti, a popular film actress of yesteryear, addressed campaign meetings in the Mahabubnagar region Friday.

In a freak incident, the stage on which some party leaders were present for a campaign meeting at a village in the region, collapsed.

However, there was no report of any injuries to the leaders.

Meanwhile, balladeer Gaddar met Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Friday and discussed his campaign "for safeguarding the Constitution."