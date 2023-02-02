Watch: Politician Dares KCR, With 'Gift' - 'Your Size, Bill To Exchange'

YS Sharmila, the chief of the YSR Telangana Party, displaying the shoes to reporters in Hyderabad.

Telangana politician YS Sharmila today challenged Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao or KCR to walk for a day with her and witness people's problems, throwing in a pair of new shoes as a "gift".

"Today, challenge KCR, with the shoebox presented to him, to walk with me in a padayatra (march)," said YS Sharmila, the chief of the YSR Telangana Party, displaying the shoes to reporters in Hyderabad.

"This is as per your size and there is a bill to exchange the shoes if they don't fit," she quipped.

Ms Sharmila said if she was proved wrong about the people of the state facing problems, she would "retire forever and go home". If not, KCR must resign as Chief Minister and apologise to the people of Telangana, she stressed.

"If in fact as KCR says this is the golden state, if there are no problems to the people of Telangana, if my people are not reeling under poverty as he says, then I will apologise to Mr KCR and I will retire from politics for ever and go back home," Ms Sharmila told reporters.

"But if in fact there are problems for the people of Telangana, if in fact farmers are reeling under debt, if in fact the women are reeling under poverty, if there are unemployed, if there are suicides, if all that is true, then KCR has to resign, he has to apologise to people of Telangana and make a Dalit the chief minister as he promised."

Ms Sharmila is the sister of Jagan Reddy, the Chief Minister of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. She has been touring the state for her "Prajaprasthanam Padayatra" ahead of the Telangana election later this year.