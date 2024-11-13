Video: Man Uses Pipe To Cross Collapsed Bridge In Telangana

The video shows the lack of basic infrastructure in many parts of Telangana.

A video has shed light on the plight of villagers in Kalluru of Nirmal-Kuntala district in Telangana where a man is crossing a stream, Sudda Vagu, by sliding through a pipe from one end to the other.

The footage shows the man making his way across the gap, using the pipe as a makeshift bridge to reach the other side. Due to the lack of a proper bridge over the stream, villagers are forced to risk their lives by walking across an iron pipe.

The video shows the lack of basic infrastructure in many parts of Telangana, where people still rely on traditional and risky methods to travel from one village to another.

The situation is particularly severe in the Kalluru-Pata Burugupalli area of Nirmal-Kuntala.

Despite changes in the local government and representatives, the bridge over the Sudda Vagu has not been rebuilt since the previous one collapsed due to heavy rains.

It has severely affected the movement of people between the two villages, causing significant hardship to farmers, and forcing villagers to put their lives at stake while crossing the waterbody.

They have expressed deep concern about the risks involved, fearing that they could be swept away if they lose their balance.